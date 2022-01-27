Omaha-based voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena

Cox and Fischer are based in Omaha, Nebraska, the headquarters of ES&S. Maistelman, who is in Milwaukee, declined to elaborate Thursday on the correspondence.

“The letter speaks for itself,” Maistelman said.

The ES&S voting machines are used by more than 1,800 municipalities across Wisconsin, including the two largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

In part, the attorneys said the subpoenas were not properly served and that Gableman can't compel ES&S to turn over records that would take weeks or months to produce and are in Nebraska, not Wisconsin. Additionally, they said Gableman can't force someone from the company to sit for a closed-door interview.

Gableman's ability to question mayors and the state's elections administrator in private is also being challenged in the other lawsuits.

A judge earlier this month did not block the subpoenas to the elections administrator but also put off a ruling on whether they are valid. Republicans are trying to have the case dismissed.