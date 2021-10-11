Omaha-based Women's Center for Advancement sees uptick in domestic violence

So far this year, the Omaha-based Women’s Center for Advancement has answered nearly double the number of calls on its domestic violence and sexual assault hotline compared with last year.

Advocates attribute the uptick, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic. The isolation prompted by the pandemic has created the potential for dangerous environments for domestic violence victims.

The organization has answered more than 8,200 calls on its 24-hour hotline, said Jannette Taylor, the WCA’s president and CEO. That’s a nearly 40% increase compared with the same time last year.

“I think that the pandemic was sort of the impetus for all of this,” Taylor said. “People who are basically forced into mandatory quarantine with their abusers.”

In addition to being in tight quarters for longer periods of time, people also are facing such issues as unemployment, food insecurity and the inability to pay rent and utilities. That stress makes fraught situations worse, Taylor said, and violence tends to increase.

The Women’s Center for Advancement answers hotline calls from people seeking assistance to flee from domestic violence situations. Callers then are connected with advocates who help create safety plans and identify the basic needs of clients and their families.