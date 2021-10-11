Omaha-based Women's Center for Advancement sees uptick in domestic violence

So far this year, the Omaha-based Women’s Center for Advancement has answered nearly double the number of calls on its domestic violence and sexual assault hotline compared with last year.
Advocates attribute the uptick, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic. The isolation prompted by the pandemic has created the potential for dangerous environments for domestic violence victims.
The organization has answered more than 8,200 calls on its 24-hour hotline, said Jannette Taylor, the WCA’s president and CEO. That’s a nearly 40% increase compared with the same time last year.
“I think that the pandemic was sort of the impetus for all of this,” Taylor said. “People who are basically forced into mandatory quarantine with their abusers.”
In addition to being in tight quarters for longer periods of time, people also are facing such issues as unemployment, food insecurity and the inability to pay rent and utilities. That stress makes fraught situations worse, Taylor said, and violence tends to increase.
The Women’s Center for Advancement answers hotline calls from people seeking assistance to flee from domestic violence situations. Callers then are connected with advocates who help create safety plans and identify the basic needs of clients and their families.
In addition to the uptick in calls, Taylor said the WCA also has seen an increase in walk-ins at the organization’s office near 38th and Harney Streets.
“It seems like the pandemic opened up an opportunity for people to get help,” Taylor said. “There’s a stigma with domestic violence. People are ashamed, and they shouldn’t be. It got so bad during the pandemic that there’s been an influx of people reaching out for service. Before, that may not have been the case because of the stigma of it.”
The increase in domestic violence situations is happening across the country, Taylor said. The problem will worsen, Taylor said, in the winter, in part because of the housing crisis and the lifting of the federal eviction moratorium.
In the meantime, the organization has hired additional advocates and has partnered with Heartland Family Service to handle the influx in calls. The hotline, which is staffed 24/7, can be reached by calling 402-345-7273.
All of the organization’s services and programs are offered at no cost to clients. To meet the growing demand for assistance — and to keep offerings free — the organization will host its annual fundraising event on Friday. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at wcaomaha.org or by calling 402-345-6555 through Tuesday.
“It’s really important that people understand how critical this is and how if you have an inkling that someone’s going through this, you direct them to the WCA to get assistance,” Taylor said.
