Omaha begins using large trash, recycling carts Monday. Here's what you need to know

Bob Sedlak, president of the Skylark-Cryer Neighborhood Association, was one of the pilot participants. He said many people in the neighborhood northeast of 120th Street and West Center Road did come to appreciate the additional room the carts afford for trash and recyclables.

But the most common complaint, Sedlak said, was one that many Omahans are experiencing now: Some houses and yards don’t have a lot of space to store the carts, which are larger than the cans most people use.

Sedlak plans to store his carts along a fence in the backyard. He said it could be a challenge to maneuver them when there’s snow on the ground.

“I guess we’ll find out (this) week how it goes,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the transition:

The basics

One of the carts, with a black lid, must be used for trash and yard waste. It will be collected weekly.

The other cart, with a green lid, is used for recycling, which will be collected every other week.

Your current collection day will not change.