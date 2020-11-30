Omaha bicycle shop cleaning up after van crashes through front of the store

An Omaha bicycle shop manager said Monday that his store was able to open even after a van drove through its glass front.

"We have some broken glass and bruised bicycles," said Alexander Martin, the service manager for Trek Bicycles at 7214 Jones St. "We will be able to remain open, though."

Martin said no employees were in the store when the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. The van's driver was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment of minor injuries.

The van crashed into a nearby restaurant before coming to rest inside the Trek store. It wasn't yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.