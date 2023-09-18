A 45-year-old Omaha man died Saturday night following a collision with a pickup truck after his bicycle went through a stop sign near Benson Park.

John Turpen was taken to a local hospital where he died following surgery, an Omaha police spokesman said Sunday. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near 72nd and Pratt Streets.

Investigators determined that Turpen was riding a motorized bicycle westbound on 72nd Street and went through a stop sign. The bicycle was struck by a northbound 2017 Ford F-150 whose driver stopped and cooperated during the investigation, police said.