Omaha bike share program sees record use in June, plans expansion

From a scenic ride across the pedestrian bridge to a Sunday afternoon grocery store run, cyclists in June made more than 10,000 trips using an Omaha bike share program.

The 10,116 Heartland Bike Share trips taken in June were a single-month record for the group. Public transit officials see the increase as a sign of Omaha’s growing embrace of multimodal transportation options.

The increase also shows a shift from bike share usage as a recreational activity to a legitimate form of public transportation, said Benny Foltz, executive director of Heartland Bike Share.

Trips taken in June represent a 22% increase over the second-highest single month in June 2021, when more than 8,300 trips were taken.

The nonprofit “is thrilled to see so many people embrace cycling, and we look forward to future expansion to continue to meet the needs of the metropolitan area,” Foltz said.

The bike share program began in 2011 through the organization Live Well Omaha and Omaha’s Community Bike Project with five stations in Aksarben. It incorporated as a separate nonprofit in 2016.

Today, the parent Heartland Bike Share nonprofit operates programs in metro Omaha, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Valentine.

Currently, the group has more than 70 “B-stations” across the Omaha area and is in the process of adding new bike stations in North Omaha and 14 new stations along the ORBT bus route that runs from downtown to Westroads Mall.

All future bicycle purchases will be electric bikes, known as e-bikes, which include an electric motor that, if turned on, provides pedal assistance up to 17 mph.

Electric bikes were introduced to the program last year and have been a “game changer,” said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

A partner with Heartland Bike Share, Bike Walk Nebraska is perhaps best known for its role in the creation of Omaha’s first protected bike lane, the Market to Midtown Bikeway.

During its first six months in existence following installation in July 2021, the nearly 2-mile bikeway that runs along Harney Street from Turner Boulevard to 10th Street prompted a 140% increase in cyclist traffic along the corridor.

The Market to Midtown Bikeway, which is part of an 18-month pilot program, came after a long effort to install a protected bike lane, which has become the standard for safety in other communities.

Three of Heartland Bike Share’s most popular bike share stations in June are located along the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway.

“These numbers make it crystal clear that e-bikes are a game-changer, especially in a hilly city like Omaha,” Harris said. “We can’t wait to dig into the data and see how the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway has contributed to these ridership figures.”

To ride the bikes, cyclists can buy a day riding pass or a membership. A one-time pass is $12, monthly membership is $20 and annual is $156. Riders can take an unlimited 60-minute (or less) ride. Each additional hour costs $5, although riders can dock their bike and pick a new one without incurring the extra fee. Riders can return a bike to any station, not just the original station.

Passes are available at heartland.bcycle.com, on the BCycle App or at a station kiosk. A credit card is required.

Beyond contributing to a “robust, multimodal transportation system (which) is vital to ensuring that Omaha is an accessible, equitable city for everyone,” the new e-bikes are also “a ton of fun to ride,” said Stephen Osberg, senior director of transportation and urban development of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“We know from our outreach that people in the greater Omaha area are looking for options to move around the city, and Heartland Bike Share’s growing ridership is proof of this,” Osberg said.