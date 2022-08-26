Omaha-born sister-authors to speak about comedy, racism impact at annual Girls Inc. fundraiser

Lunch for the Girls, the Omaha fundraiser for Girls Inc. of Omaha, always draws nationally — and internationally — known speakers such as Barack Obama, twins Jenna and Barbara Bush and South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

This year’s speakers not only are nationally known, they’re from Omaha.

Amber Ruffin and her older sister, Lacey Lamar, are the authors of a nonfiction book, “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey (Crazy Stories About Racism).” It was a New York Times bestseller in 2021 and was selected to be the Omaha Public Library’s “Omaha Reads” book the same year.

They grew up in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood with parents Theresa and James, who still live here, and three siblings.

Ruffin, a comedian, is a writer and performer on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” She became the first Black woman to write for a late-night television show when she joined the staff in 2014. She also is the host of “The Amber Ruffin Show” on the network’s Peacock streaming service.

Lamar has worked in health care and human services for more than 25 years and now travels the country giving talks to youths and others. She still lives in Omaha with her daughter.

With Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm, they talked to us in a fun, wide-ranging interview about the book and what they want girls to know in advance of Thursday’s event. Here’s what they had to say.

Q: Why did you decide to write the book?

Amber: Because of the sheer amount of crazy racist stories Lacey has. They’re in the billions (laughs), enough for another book.

Lacey: It’s already written and coming out in November. (Nov. 8, to be exact, and it’s called “The World-Record Book of Racist Stories.”)

Q: What has reaction to the book been?

Lacey: I tell you, I was ready to hear the worst comments ever, but 99% of the stuff I heard was “We loved this book,” from Black, White, people of every race.

Some said, "Thank you for writing." Some people said, ‘I do this at work and I’m gonna stop.’

Q: How did you feel when it became the book for “Omaha Reads” (a yearly program encouraging people to read a book together and discuss it.)

Lacey: We were super excited and also surprised that Omaha chose it.

Q: Why do you stay?

Amber: Yeah, why doesn’t she just (raises her voice) MOVE TO NEW YORK?

Lacey: My parents are still here. My daughter’s still here. And you can’t have two Great Danes in New York.

Q. Amber, it seems like you’ve had a different experience from Lacey.

Amber: Yes. New York is extremely segregated, but it’s extremely integrated as far as American cities go. It is the melting pot they say it is.

I work in comedy, and in comedy, if you say something that is offensive, you know you will get called out on it. Anyone would call out any racist thing at any time.

In order for anyone to say something very racist at my workplace, I would have to not be there.

Q. Why do you suppose most of this stuff happens at work, Lacey?

Lacey: That’s where people are hanging around people of color. Not at home. No one taught them how to act with people of color. I bet if everyone had a notebook and could record this from the beginning of their jobs, they would have a lot of stories. I just loved to write everything down. I would keep a journal at work and when racist things happened to me, I would run to HR and say this is happening to me.

When Amber decided we were going to write a book, I was like, “I got me some journals.”

We do a lot of interviews like this, and lots of Zooms, constantly talking to adults and young people about racism. We get all kinds of reactions.

Amber: We are really lucky that racism is in the title. If that word makes you cross your arms, you’re not gonna come to these events. I think that people have a good time.

I think that even though the stories are funny, you know there are a million of them and a million funny bad stories is still a million.

It’s the amount that’s shocking, not necessarily the content. It’s just the fact that all these stories exist.

Q: Has anything changed at all over the years?

Lacey: (Laughs) Absolutely not. In fact, I have a story. A young Black man is watching my house right now in Omaha. I just moved in, and all the neighbors I can see are White. I was recorded by one of them on her patio when I moved in.

The housesitter was letting the dogs out when a White woman comes to the door and says, “You cannot have the dogs out all day. It’s 100 degrees.” He said he had just let them out.

Thirty minutes later, the police came to my door. The woman sent an individual with a weapon to my door. The young man was already terrified from his encounter with the woman. The officer was kind and once he heard the man’s story, apologized and said, “We have to check this stuff out.”

So, no, nothing has changed.

Amber, laughing: We thought this book was gonna cure racism, but it’s not.

Q: What do young women face today that you didn’t?

Amber: Young women today have to deal with the same stuff they’ve always had to deal with: sexism, racism for a lot of us, homophobia, transphobia. Lower pay! If that isn’t the common denominator, I don’t know what is.

They have a lot to deal with once they enter the world, period, but once they enter the workforce, it’s a whole different world.

I think women are having a harder time now than before because you’re allowed to. You can say, "I’m mentally exhausted." You couldn’t say stuff like that before.

You have to put up with what we’ve all been putting up with and now you have to be aware that you have to take care of yourself mentally.

Q: What is the format for the luncheon and what do you plan to say?

Roberta: The plan is that Amber is going to address the audience and then have a conversation with the girls. There will be a back and forth; maybe they will ask the girls a question and the girls will tell about their experiences. I don’t know what’s going to come out of our girls’ mouths or Amber’s or Lacey’s mouths.

Amber: What I am most interested in are the questions they have. What do they have to say? Sometimes you are a Black child’s only Black person. That’s what I want to be to these children. What do you want me to tell these White people? I just want to give them the tools that they need to live an anti-racist life.

Roberta: The girls are reading the book. I’m sure these things are happening to them now. I think it’s great that Amber and Lacey are putting it out there (that) you don’t have to put up with this. You can say no.

I know that as a White person, thinking that I’ve never done anything (as racist as some of the stories in the book), I’ve done stuff that has had to be checked. I live in a world now (at Girls Inc.) where I am checked. My impulse (used to be) to say I am not a racist and explain why, but now I just say, "OK, I get it."

I’m hoping too that people in the audience will recognize that they have done stuff like this. I am fortunate enough to have people who care enough about me to check me.

I want the girls to check people. I want the girls to check me. Maybe they’ll keep a journal. That’s great. That stuff is gold.

Amber: I think it’s important for young women to hear about young women who are in charge of people. I always feel like that’s the piece that’s missing. As a kid, I never got to see a woman who was in charge of people running around barking orders.

I’m some lady in charge of a show and I tell 100 people what to do.

Q: How did you get to this point?

Amber: I always thought I was going to do theater. I started out there. I thought I would do it until I’m too old and Black to do it. I never saw old Black women doing theater.

Then I got all the jobs you can have to be an improviser, and got Seth and thought, "This can only last a couple minutes. I got this as a fluke." Every day I was like, "Well, I better make the most of this cause this can’t possibly last long." (That was eight years ago.)

Q: How long did it take to write the book?

Amber: It was fast. We worked together in person, talked on the phone or Zoomed.

Roberta: Because of this luncheon, everybody here is reading the book. Everyone who has the audio says you have to get the hard copy. Everyone’s getting it twice. That’s brilliant marketing.

Amber: It wasn’t planned that way, but yes.

