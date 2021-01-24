Omaha braces for up to a foot of snow; OPS, Millard go remote as other districts cancel

Schools canceled classes, trash service was suspended and roads officials asked for the public's help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in 15 years bore down on the Omaha metro area.
The National Weather Service warned Sunday afternoon that the metro area could get 9 to 12 inches of snow, if not more.
"All the ingredients are coming together for heavy snow," said weather service meteorologist Dave Eastlack. "This is definitely a time to heed the warnings. If you don't need to travel, don't. The impacts are going to be extreme."
The weather service cautioned that the Monday evening commute could be impossible.
Numerous school districts canceled in-person classes, and some canceled remote classes. Districts that have canceled classes include Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue, Springfield Platteview and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. Omaha and Millard will have remote learning days.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have asked that people travel only if necessary given that weather advisories and warnings have been issued for most of the state's major highways, including more than 350 miles of Interstate 80.
“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said in a statement. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary."
Lincoln, Papillion and La Vista declared snow emergencies and asked that people not park on streets. In La Vista, violators may be towed or ticketed, the city said. Sarpy County has declared a snow emergency for areas outside of its five cities, so no vehicles can be parked on county roads.
In Lincoln, parking is banned on most major routes and on the odd-numbered side of residential streets.
Eastlack said Omaha hasn't had a snow of at least 10 inches in 15 years. The last one-day snow that big was 10.5 inches on Jan. 5, 2005, he said.
Even higher amounts of snow are expected farther south. The Falls City-Nebraska City area could see 15 inches of snow, Eastlack said.
The snow may arrive as early as 5 or 6 a.m., said weather service meteorologist Katie Gross. It could last until midnight or later.
"It could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute as well," Gross said.
Northeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, causing some blowing snow.
Temperatures will be "colder than we've been used to recently," Gross said. Monday's high is estimated at 26 degrees, and lows later that night will be in the teens. Add the wind, and it will feel like the single digits into Tuesday morning, Gross said.
And Monday's snow isn't the only expected this week. Another inch or two could fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Gross said.
"Be extra cautious if you plan on traveling," she said. "If you have the option, it might be best to stay home or stay off the roads if you can."
World-Herald Staff Writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report.
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH