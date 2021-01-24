Omaha braces for at least 6 inches of snow; OPS, Millard go remote as other districts cancel

Schools canceled classes, and roads officials have asked for the public's help in counteracting the debilitating effects of Monday's winter storm.
Omaha could get 6 to 8 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasting models were inching higher as the day went on Sunday, the weather service warned.
Several school districts in the Omaha area had canceled classes by late Sunday afternoon, including Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. Omaha and Millard will both have remote learning days.
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have asked that people travel only if necessary given that weather advisories and warnings have been issued for most of the state's major roads, including more than 350 miles of Interstate 80.
“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary."
Sarpy County has declared a snow emergency for 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday. During this time, no vehicles can be parked on roads. The emergency applies only to areas outside the city limits of the county's five cities.
The snow may arrive as early as 5 or 6 a.m., said weather service meteorologist Katie Gross. It could last until midnight or later.
"It could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute as well," Gross said.
Northeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, causing some blowing snow.
Temperatures will be "colder than we've been used to recently," Gross said. Monday's high is estimated at 26 degrees, and lows later that night will be in the teens. Add the wind, and it will feel like single digits into Tuesday morning, Gross said.
Gross said she expected that Monday's storm could meet or exceed Omaha's last large snowfall on Dec. 29, when the city received 6.8 inches.
And that's not the only snow expected this week. Another inch or two could fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Gross said.
"Be extra cautious if you plan on traveling," she said. "If you have the option, it might be best to stay home or stay off the roads if you can."
World-Herald staff writer Joe Dejka contributed to this report
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH