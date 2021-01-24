Omaha braces for at least 6 inches of snow; OPS, Millard go remote as other districts cancel

Schools canceled classes, and roads officials have asked for the public's help in counteracting the debilitating effects of Monday's winter storm.

Omaha could get 6 to 8 inches of snow, if not more, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasting models were inching higher as the day went on Sunday, the weather service warned.

Several school districts in the Omaha area had canceled classes by late Sunday afternoon, including Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. Omaha and Millard will both have remote learning days.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have asked that people travel only if necessary given that weather advisories and warnings have been issued for most of the state's major roads, including more than 350 miles of Interstate 80.

“This storm has the potential to have a major impact on travel throughout the state,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “The best way to stay safe during a winter storm is to make the important determination if travel is even necessary."