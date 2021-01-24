Omaha braces for up to a foot of snow, its most in more than 15 years

Schools canceled classes, trash service was suspended and roads officials asked for the public’s help as possibly the biggest snowstorm in over 15 years bore down on the Omaha metro area.

The National Weather Service warned Sunday afternoon that the metro area could get 9 to 12 inches of snow, if not more.

“All the ingredients are coming together for heavy snow,” said weather service meteorologist Dave Eastlack. “This is definitely a time to heed the warnings. If you don’t need to travel, don’t. The impacts are going to be extreme.”

The weather service cautioned that the Monday evening commute could be impossible.

Numerous school districts canceled in-person classes, and some canceled remote classes. Districts that have canceled classes include Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue, Springfield Platteview and the Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools. The University of Nebraska at Omaha also closed its campus. Omaha and Millard will have remote learning days.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have asked that people travel only if necessary given that weather advisories and warnings have been issued for most of the state’s major highways, including more than 350 miles of Interstate 80.