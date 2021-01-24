Omaha braces for up to a foot of snow; OPS, Millard go remote as other districts cancel

Lincoln, Papillion and La Vista declared snow emergencies and asked that people not park on streets. In La Vista, violators may be towed or ticketed, the city said. Sarpy County has declared a snow emergency for areas outside of its five cities, so no vehicles can be parked on county roads.

In Lincoln, parking is banned on most major routes and on the odd-numbered side of residential streets.

Eastlack said Omaha hasn't had a snow of at least 10 inches in 15 years. The last one-day snow that big was 10.5 inches on Jan. 5, 2005, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even higher amounts of snow are expected farther south. The Falls City-Nebraska City area could see 15 inches of snow, Eastlack said.

The snow may arrive as early as 5 or 6 a.m., said weather service meteorologist Katie Gross. It could last until midnight or later.

"It could impact the morning commute and definitely the evening commute as well," Gross said.

Northeast winds will reach 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, causing some blowing snow.