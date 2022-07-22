Omaha business owner on the hunt for missing dinosaur puppet

The owner of a children's entertainment business is looking to be reunited with a lost dinosaur.

Anthony Pontiero, owner of Stomp Chomp Roar, lost a large dinosaur puppet as he was leaving the Durham Museum on Friday.

Pontiero has been taking part in "Fossil Fridays" at the museum this summer. Part of his demonstration includes Paleo, a 3½-foot-tall dinosaur puppet that weighs about 10 pounds.

Pontiero put the puppet on top of his car as he was packing up for the day. He drove off, forgetting to put the dino inside his vehicle.

Museum security cameras showed him leaving with the puppet still on his roof. He took 10th Street to Pacific, then 13th Street to Interstate 80, exiting in the Millard area.

As soon as he realized he lost the puppet, Pontiero retraced his path. He left the museum at about 12:20 p.m. and retraced his path by 12:50 p.m.

The puppet was nowhere to be found.

"I know someone found him," he said. "Hopefully, they return him."

Paleo is an integral part of Pontiero's shows and is especially popular with younger children. The interactive dinosaur puppet features blinking eyes, a spiky tail and feathers on top of its head.

The dinosaur was purchased from overseas and would take about two months to find a replacement, Pontiero said.

"I'm going to have to pivot my show to make it just as good of a time," he said.

Anyone with information about the dinosaur puppet can reach out to Pontiero via Facebook by searching "stomp chomp roar" or by calling him at 402-650-5484.

Pontiero said he plans to issue some type of reward if the dinosaur is found.