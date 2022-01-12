Omaha businesses say customers largely complying with mask mandate

“It’s just business as usual,” he said.

Brezack said people largely understand the position that businesses are in right now.

“They’re tired of (wearing masks), but they understand what has to be done,” she said. “We can deal with this.”

Page noted that Karma Koffee’s Facebook post has generated support for the business, with some people saying they would be stopping in soon for coffee. One commenter noted that small businesses were "crushed and ruined" when the pandemic hit.

Huse, Douglas County's health director, has said the mask mandate will remain in place until case counts for the city of Omaha are below 200 per 100,000 residents for seven days and hospital capacity is maintained at or below 85% for seven consecutive days. The order will be reviewed every four weeks.

Attorney General Peterson sent a letter to Huse saying she does not have legal authority to impose the mandate because it has not been approved by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. In the Tuesday letter, Peterson said his office plans to take legal action to invalidate the mandate.