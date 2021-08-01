Omaha businessman Ted Hazer, 94, remembered for many ways he served community

Hazer also worked as president of the Federal Leasing Corp. and served on the Metropolitan Utilities District board from 1983 to 1986. He lost a 1988 bid to return to the MUD board.

He and his late wife, Adele, were married for 46 years and devoted many hours to the community. It was the second marriage for both, and together they raised seven children.

Hazer had a long history of community service, including as chairman of the Board of Counselors of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Wesleyan University board and the Methodist Hospital Foundation board and president of the Phoenician Club of Omaha and the Midwest Federation. He also served on the City of Omaha Planning Board of Appeals, the board of Mount Michael Benedictine School and Upper Iowa University board.

“Ted was quite a generous man and a good community citizen,” former Omaha Mayor PJ Morgan said. “He and Adele were best friends with (former Sen.) Ed Zorinsky and Cece, his wife. They all contributed greatly to a lot of different causes.”

Hazer was especially proud of being a founding member of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, which is the national fundraising arm of St. Jude. Hazer, a past chairman of St. Jude’s board of directors, became an emeritus vice president of the board in 1988.