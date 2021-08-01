Omaha businessman Ted Hazer, 94, remembered for many ways he served community

Theodore “Ted” Hazer had a heart to serve, his family said, whether as a member of the Marine Corps during World War II, an FBI field agent, a real estate developer or a charity fundraiser.
“He was a generous, humble, kind and gracious man,” the family said in a statement. “He gave of his time and resources to his beloved community, Omaha, Nebraska.”
Hazer, 94, died July 24 from natural causes while in hospice care. At his request, no memorial services were held, but donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
“He never sought attention and was really more of a behind-the-scenes person,” said his eldest daughter, Linda Snyder of Omaha. “He was a mentor to many and a very giving gentleman.”
A graduate of East High School in Des Moines, Hazer lied about his age in 1944, according to his family, and began a two-year hitch in the Marines that included the Battle of Iwo Jima.
He came home and attended Drake University before receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Upper Iowa University. In the 1950s, Hazer worked for the FBI as an undercover narcotics investigator but resigned rather than relocating to New York City, his family said.
He then began a long career as a real estate developer and founded Hazer Investments. He and a partner built a 15-story apartment building, the Palms, in 1960, the start of a career that culminated in his 2005 induction into the Omaha, Lincoln Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame.
Hazer also worked as president of the Federal Leasing Corp. and served on the Metropolitan Utilities District board from 1983 to 1986. He lost a 1988 bid to return to the MUD board.
He and his late wife, Adele, were married for 46 years and devoted many hours to the community. It was the second marriage for both, and together they raised seven children.
Hazer had a long history of community service, including as chairman of the Board of Counselors of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Nebraska Wesleyan University board and the Methodist Hospital Foundation board and president of the Phoenician Club of Omaha and the Midwest Federation. He also served on the City of Omaha Planning Board of Appeals, the board of Mount Michael Benedictine School and Upper Iowa University board.
“Ted was quite a generous man and a good community citizen,” former Omaha Mayor PJ Morgan said. “He and Adele were best friends with (former Sen.) Ed Zorinsky and Cece, his wife. They all contributed greatly to a lot of different causes.”
Hazer was especially proud of being a founding member of American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, which is the national fundraising arm of St. Jude. Hazer, a past chairman of St. Jude’s board of directors, became an emeritus vice president of the board in 1988.
“He had a heart to help others,” the statement from his family said. “He was an amazing father to his three daughters, Linda, Karla and Lee, and his four stepchildren, Ross Richards, the late LaMarr Richards, Julie Richards and Lisa Richards Froehlich. We will miss his fascinating stories (mostly from his time in the FBI) and dry wit.”
In addition to his children, Hazer is survived by nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.