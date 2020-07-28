Omaha campaign uses memes, pets to help reduce stigma associated with mental health issues

A new campaign aimed at reducing the stigma often associated with mental health issues is poised to launch Thursday.

The campaign, however, may not look much like the typical awareness-raising effort.

Instead, it will use tools such as memes, pets and storytelling to allow people to share their experiences with mental health concerns and help them connect with others, said Sarah Sjolie, CEO of The Wellbeing Partners, formerly Live Well Omaha.

“It’s all (about) getting people to share their mental health stories in an effort to normalize it,” she said.

Mental health stood out as the No. 1 issue in the 2018 assessment of health needs in the community conducted by local health departments and health systems, Sjolie said.

“They felt stigma in admitting that there was a problem and in going out and trying to find resources to help,” she said.

Participants also reported feelings of social isolation, whether they were suffering from serious mental health issues or going through something more short term, such as a divorce.