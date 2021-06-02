Omaha can expect sunshine, summer-like warmth this weekend

Get out the sunscreen and the toys.

Sunny weather and the warmest stretch of the year so far are on tap for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to crest 90 degrees Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday in Omaha.

Next week, highs are forecast in the mid to upper 80s and may flirt with 90 degrees, said Clint Aegerter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

While the metro area has already recorded a 90-plus-degree day this year, that was a one-and-done, Aegerter said. Back on April 26, the temperature reached 92 degrees before dropping back to lower temperatures, he said.

The highs at the end of this week are forecast in the low 90s. The average high this time of year in Omaha is in the low 80s.

The coming warmth will be a change from the recent cool weather, he said.

The final five days of May were the seventh coolest for that period since record-keeping began in Omaha in 1871, he said. Despite the cool weather, the month averaged near normal for temperature and precipitation, he said.