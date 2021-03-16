Omaha carjacking ends with arrests in Council Bluffs

A carjacking that began in Omaha early Tuesday ended in Council Bluffs with two people in custody.

A 32-year-old man from Sidney, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft and eluding police, a Council Bluffs police spokesman said. A 34-year-old Omaha woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Council Bluffs officers were advised about 1 a.m. that a vehicle taken at gunpoint in Omaha was heading east across the Interstate 480 bridge into Iowa. Omaha police officers deployed a tire deflation device before the vehicle reached Council Bluffs, disabling some of the tires, the spokesman said.

Council Bluffs officers also deployed a tire deflation device and the pursuit ended without further incident at South 19th Street and 8th Avenue. The man and woman were booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

