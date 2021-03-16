 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha carjacking ends with arrests in Council Bluffs
0 comments

Omaha carjacking ends with arrests in Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

A carjacking that began in Omaha early Tuesday ended in Council Bluffs with two people in custody. 

A 32-year-old man from Sidney, Nebraska, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft and eluding police, a Council Bluffs police spokesman said.  A 34-year-old Omaha woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine. 

Council Bluffs officers were advised about 1 a.m. that a vehicle taken at gunpoint in Omaha was heading east across the Interstate 480 bridge into Iowa. Omaha police officers deployed a tire deflation device before the vehicle reached Council Bluffs, disabling some of the tires, the spokesman said. 

Council Bluffs officers also deployed a tire deflation device and the pursuit ended without further incident at South 19th Street and 8th Avenue. The man and woman were booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert