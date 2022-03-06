Omaha celebrates opening of Nelson Mandela exhibit at the Durham Museum

When the music unexpectedly cut out, the members of Nelson Mandela Elementary School's orchestra and choir didn’t miss a beat. The two soloists exchanged a reassuring glance and continued singing. The choir joined in and the crowd started clapping in unison.

The conquering of momentary adversity seemed a fitting way to welcome the Durham Museum's latest installation, “Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition.”

The exhibit opened to the public Saturday morning, making the Durham only the third location in the U.S. to host it, according to Abby Jung, director of educational services at the museum. It will remain in Omaha through July 3.

With unseen video footage and more than 150 items, many on loan from the Mandela family, the exhibit offers a comprehensive look at Mandela and his legacy. Pieces range from ancestral clothing and everyday items to notes and photographs from his time as South Africa's president.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about a figure in history that had a big impact on the world,” Jung said. “You may think you know a lot about him, but you’ll learn and feel inspired.”

Together, the pieces tell the story of Mandela’s life, starting from his royal bloodline and childhood as a country boy through his activism against the apartheid policies of segregation and discrimination. It covers the government's crackdown, his decades in prison and eventual freedom, the ending of apartheid and his election as president.

Mandela’s story is especially important today, said Omaha resident Terri Sanders.

“It’s the context of humanities and freedoms and right now those are in question,” said Sanders, the publisher of the Omaha Star. “It makes it more meaningful.”

The exhibit's arrival in Omaha comes less than two years after the killing of George Floyd, which ignited a renewed debate over racial inequalities in the U.S. It also comes amid backlash toward racial and diversity initiatives from some Americans who view those efforts as attempts to rewrite history and provoke guilt from White people.

Sanders was at the Durham Saturday with her two grandchildren, students at the elementary school. After the performance, the three of them made their way to the exhibit.

“I hope that the people of Omaha and the surrounding areas take advantage of seeing this history and embracing the need,” she said, adding that she hopes people leave the exhibit feeling inspired.

Saturday brought a little additional dose of inspiration. The orchestra and choir opened with the song “Hope.” Then soloists Maliha Bane and Simone Duhart, fifth graders, stepped toward the front to sing “Never Alone.” Each got in a verse before the backing music cut out.

The girls remembered the lesson that third-grade teacher and choir instructor Alisa Moore imparted on them: keep singing.

“We both looked at each other, it’s like the way we communicate … and I told her she just has to keep singing and she told me the same thing,” Maliha said.

Neither showed fear in the moment, though Maliha conceded she was a little nervous. The nerves would have been understandable even without the music malfunction. It was one of the group's first performances after being sidelined by the omicron wave of COVID-19.

Jayde Dorsey, who sang “Stand Up” after a brief intermission to fix the sound issue, admitted she too felt nervous.

“I took a deep breath and I said to myself ‘I got this,’ ” she said before delivering a strong performance.

Saturday’s opening was intended to emphasize community, Jung said. In addition to the school's performance, African Cultural Connection performed a series of songs and dances from across the continent. The Omaha-based nonprofit provides resources designed to connect people with Africa’s history, traditions and cultures.

The Durham has other community-oriented events planned around the Mandela exhibit. On April 2 the museum will waive admission costs. Additional details on the exhibit and the Durham can be found at durhammuseum.org.

