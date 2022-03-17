Omaha celebrates St. Patrick's Day, return to normalcy two years after pandemic's arrival

Wearing a leprechaun hat, a necklace of emerald plastic beads and a green T-shirt that read, "Kiss Me I'm Polish," Dan Perina circulated among similarly sillily-garbed revelers Thursday in a beer garden outside Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill in midtown Omaha.

Perina, 59, toted a black plastic bucket. From this pot of golden goodies he distributed temporary shamrock tattoos, green bead strings, apple-flavored Frooties and other putatively Irish-themed trifles.

"They call me Dan the Man with the Bucket," Perina said. "I've done this for years, but this is the first time I've been out to do this since COVID started. It's kind of nice to think that life is getting back to normal."

St. Patrick's Day observances were the first big public festivities to be canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Omaha in 2020. With infections and restrictions easing now, people in Omaha celebrated St. Patrick's Day the American way — that is to say by going to bars — Thursday like the end of the pandemic could be near.

Omaha's biggest public festivities, including the annual St. Patrick's Day parade, took place Saturday. Thursday's events were more of the pub variety. More events are coming up this weekend, such as the Omaha Blarney Stone 5K race scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Omaha. As of Thursday, 175 people were registered for the race, said Mike Ewoldt, owner of Peak Performance and the race management company U2CanRun. That's up a little from last year.

"If people are worried about it, they don't participate," Ewoldt said. "If they've got the shots or whatever and aren't worried about it, they're participating."

Of course, COVID is not gone, and it shouldn't be forgotten that the virus has exacted a terrible toll in Omaha, as it has worldwide, and continues to make people sick and to take lives. On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 137 new positive cases had been recorded since Monday. Four more people died, bringing the total of COVID-related deaths in Douglas County to 1,097. And a new variant of the virus that is causing surges of infections overseas has begun to appear in the U.S.

So we can't throw caution to the wind. But it does feel like the sun might finally be rising to meet us after two long years.

That seemed to be the prevailing attitude at Barrett's, a longtime local party place for St. Patrick's Day.

The crowds were up from last year, but a little smaller than usual, said Jack Barrett Jeffrey, manager of Castle Barrett and Barrett's Barleycorn. They booked the Omaha Pipes and Drums, which played several shows across the city Thursday, to perform. But not knowing what kind of crowd to expect, Barrett's didn't put on their usual full Patty's Day luncheon. They invited in food trucks instead.

At this time two years ago, "when everything stopped," lots of people thought the pandemic would be over in a few months, Jeffrey said. Two years later, we're still battling it, he said. But he took the sights he was taking in Thursday to be signs of better times on the horizon.

"It's really great to see everybody out and enjoying themselves," Jeffrey said. "It's been a tough two years. ... The whole thing about St. Patrick's Day is love and community and how through hardships we all come together and love each other and celebrate life."

That's what Keith and Sandy Workman of Plattsmouth were doing.

"We've been locked up for two years," Keith Workman said. His fake beard was tucked into his green leprechaun hat, but the itchy whiskers couldn't have hidden the big smile on his face had they been in place.

The couple, both 50, love to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Omaha. In 2019, the flood stranded them at home. In 2020, the pandemic dashed all their plans and they partied in their driveway. Last year brought toned-down, socially distanced revelry.

Like many of us, the Workmans have friends who got really sick from COVID and lost someone to the virus — a friend so close he was considered family. They have that to mourn.

Thursday afternoon found the couple at Barrett's, making good memories with each other and friends old and new.

"We stayed home, we wore masks, we got vaccinated, we did what they said we were supposed to do," Sandy Workman said. "So now we can breathe. It feels like we can celebrate, like we earned it."

Meanwhile, Dan the Man with the Bucket Perina was already looking ahead to future festivities. Turns out, the Polish faux leprechaun is also a real-bearded St. Nicholas. He canceled all his Santa gigs in 2020. Last year, he canceled all but a few, even though it angered some customers.

"People said, you don't believe all that COVID BS, do you?" Perina said. "I told them yeah, I do, I know people who died from it. The first person who died from it in Omaha sold me my house, Ralph Marasco."

But by his whiskers, which formed a modest gray goatee Thursday, Perina is hoping the pandemic will finally be over soon.

"I'll start growing my beard out the first of May," he said.

