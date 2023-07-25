Just after the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, an event in Omaha will recognize Nebraskans who served in what's often called the “Forgotten War.”

The ceremony, which will include speakers, music and reenactors, will take place at Memorial Park on Saturday at 10 a.m., according to a press release from Patriotic Productions.

The Armistice Agreement that effectively ended the Korean War was signed on July 27, 1953. The agreement officially established the Demilitarized Zone at the border between North Korea and South Korea that remains today.

Saturday’s ceremony will take place at the south end of Memorial Park, according to the release. The ceremony will be led by Hal Daub, an Army veteran who represented Nebraska's 2nd District in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 1989 and was Omaha's mayor from 1995 to 2000.

Speakers at the event will include Korean War veterans Don Kane, who served in the Army, and C.R. “Rex” Gruber, who served in the Marine Corps and is also a retired Douglas County Sheriff's Office captain, according to the release.

Dr. Carolyn Manhart, whose parents immigrated from Korea, and Bill Johnson, a Bob Hope impersonator, will also speak at the event. Bob Hope was a comedian and actor who was famous for his many tours with the United Services Organization to entertain U.S. soldiers abroad, including during the Korean War.

Korean War reenactors will also be at Memorial Park on Saturday with vehicles and equipment used during the war, the release said.

A half-size replica of the Korean War Monument in Washington D.C. will also be available for viewing on Friday and Saturday.

Patriotic Productions organized honor flights to Washington D.C. for hundreds of Korean War veterans from Nebraska and Iowa in 2013 and 2014, where they were able to view the monument.

More than 36,000 Americans died in the Korean War, including approximately 318 Nebraskans and 508 Iowans.

