Omaha Chamber celebrates growth, discusses challenges at annual meeting

Business growth, competing with other cities and recruiting, retaining and developing a talented workforce were key topics at the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting Tuesday.

About 700 people attended the event at the CHI Health Center Omaha. They heard speeches from Veta T. Jeffery, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber; the organization's outgoing board chair, Mickey Anderson; and the new board chair, Carmen Tapio. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also spoke bullishly about business in Omaha and the state.

The attendees also heard a discussion from a panel of local leaders that was all women, except for the moderator, Lance Fritz, Union Pacific's chairman and CEO. The panel's members were Jeffery; Joanne Li, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha; Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan; Tapio, founder & CEO of North End Teleservices and other businesses; and Stothert.

All of the panelists but Stothert were women of color, in what may be perceived as a sign of Omaha's growing diversity in leadership, or the chamber's efforts to showcase it.

Generally, the speakers praised Omaha's business climate and economic growth.

"What a year 2022 was, from significant leadership transition to having an almost record year in economic development," Anderson said. "It was truly a year to be proud of."

He cited the chamber's "2022 Scorecard," which claimed that 61 projects landed last year created $112.4 million in new payroll, and that there was $2.15 billion in capital investment, and touted leadership and workforce development and diversity efforts.

"Now, the largest issue we all face is a shortage of qualified workers," Anderson said.

He said the chamber is going to make recruiting talented individuals a top priority.

"Moreover, we're going to partner with our educators at every level to make sure young people are receiving the necessary education and skills they need to be productive members of our workforce," Anderson said.

During the panel discussion, Fritz asked about what he called a conundrum. He said Omaha's growth rate "needs to be juiced a bit by attracting more business," but the city has a tight workforce with a very low unemployment rate overall.

Logan and Tapio, whose fast-growing business added about 200 jobs this year, suggested making more efforts to grow talent locally.

"There's a disconnect between how we feel as more mature folks and business leaders, and how some of our young people are feeling," Logan said. "And it's a hard thing to hear that, you know, somebody doesn't feel welcome, or they don't know whether or not they fit. But it's a good use of time to understand that and to not just hear it, but to listen and then act — act on it because that is the only way forward. . . . We need every profile of learner to stay in our community to contribute."

Tapio, citing the success her business is having by focusing on apprenticeships, said education is important but she also encouraged businesses to "build our own bench" by "tapping into maybe underrecognized talent," starting young people earlier in their lives in exposure to businesses and careers.

Jeffery said Omaha has phenomenal assets, and is "showing up and showing out" in many ways.

"I love the saying: Omaha, it's a great place to live, to work, and do business," she said. "But I like to add to it and say that it's a great place to live, to work and do business, and call home."