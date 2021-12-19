Omaha charity fundraising professional gives to Goodfellows in honor of friends

About 20 years ago, five Omaha women met for the first time and formed a bond when they worked on a golf tournament to benefit the Arthritis Foundation.
They called themselves the Gibson Girls (GGs for short) because the event was named for legendary St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson, who was born and raised in Omaha.
It was a big job, but “we got each other through it,” said Suzanne Rogert, who worked for the foundation as a fundraiser.
The GGs stayed together to work on other charity events, helping Rogert when she took jobs at other agencies, such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Omaha Hearing School.
Their charitable efforts blossomed into a longtime friendship that Rogert wanted to celebrate.
“We had our Christmas dinner together last week, and I (decided that) in honor of them, I would give to Goodfellows,” she said.
It was her first gift to The World-Herald charity. She said she chose Goodfellows because she knew that her donation would go directly to help struggling Omaha-area residents.
The charity provides one-time emergency aid to pay rent or utility bills. It also distributes holiday food vouchers and provides warm clothing for area schoolchildren.
Rogert learned about Goodfellows from good friend Sue Violi, who was executive director of the charity until last year. The United Way of the Midlands now administers Goodfellows in partnership with the newspaper.
“I know what she did for it and what it means to her,” Rogert said.
In addition to their charity work, the GGs have helped each other through marriages, divorce, births, deaths, moves and new jobs, said Rogert, who is currently the director of development, major and planned gifts for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
Rogert, 50, is the youngest GG, and the oldest is 85.
Through it all, she said, the GGs have been fortunate and basically have everything they need. Besides Rogert, the group comprises Jean Lahti, Willie Young, Karen Freeman and Anne Hellbusch.
“Friendship is the best gift we have,” she said. “I decided to honor everyone else’s giving spirit by giving to Goodfellows to help others in the community.”
She said she’s started doing that with other people as well, instead of giving trinkets or gift cards. And, she said, most recipients are grateful.
