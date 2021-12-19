Omaha charity fundraising professional gives to Goodfellows in honor of friends

Rogert learned about Goodfellows from good friend Sue Violi, who was executive director of the charity until last year. The United Way of the Midlands now administers Goodfellows in partnership with the newspaper.

“I know what she did for it and what it means to her,” Rogert said.

In addition to their charity work, the GGs have helped each other through marriages, divorce, births, deaths, moves and new jobs, said Rogert, who is currently the director of development, major and planned gifts for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Rogert, 50, is the youngest GG, and the oldest is 85.

Through it all, she said, the GGs have been fortunate and basically have everything they need. Besides Rogert, the group comprises Jean Lahti, Willie Young, Karen Freeman and Anne Hellbusch.

“Friendship is the best gift we have,” she said. “I decided to honor everyone else’s giving spirit by giving to Goodfellows to help others in the community.”