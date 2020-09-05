Omaha Children's Museum opens bug superhero exhibit

A temporary exhibit at the Omaha Children's Museum featuring bugs opened this morning, just a few weeks after the museum reopened in the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibit, which uses brightly colored animatronic bugs and interactive play spaces to teach children about the insect world, was scheduled to open in the summer before the pandemic struck, said executive director Lindy Hoyer. After a trying few months of closure and financial restructuring, she said, the museum is proud to present its new work.

Titled "Bug Squad," the exhibit follows the story of 10 bug superheroes, each with their own special powers and skills. They include Malcolm, the high-flying dragonfly, and Mei Jing, the stealthy praying mantis.

The fictional group's leader is the endangered Salt Creek tiger beetle named Scott, which the museum hopes will draw attention to the rare insect native to Lancaster County.

The exhibit also hosts interactive experiences for kids, including a spider-web-themed climbing structure and a dragonfly flight simulator as well as several species of live insects and arachnids, including termites and scorpions.