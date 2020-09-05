Omaha Children's Museum opens bug superhero exhibit

A temporary exhibit at the Omaha Children's Museum featuring bugs opened this morning, just a few weeks after the museum reopened in the coronavirus pandemic.
The exhibit, which uses brightly colored animatronic bugs and interactive play spaces to teach children about the insect world, was scheduled to open in the summer before the pandemic struck, said executive director Lindy Hoyer. After a trying few months of closure and financial restructuring, she said, the museum is proud to present its new work.
Titled "Bug Squad," the exhibit follows the story of 10 bug superheroes, each with their own special powers and skills. They include Malcolm, the high-flying dragonfly, and Mei Jing, the stealthy praying mantis.
The fictional group's leader is the endangered Salt Creek tiger beetle named Scott, which the museum hopes will draw attention to the rare insect native to Lancaster County.
The exhibit also hosts interactive experiences for kids, including a spider-web-themed climbing structure and a dragonfly flight simulator as well as several species of live insects and arachnids, including termites and scorpions.
Much of the exhibit was created in-house, chief operating officer Matt Orand said, which allows the museum more freedom to build an exhibit that fits Omaha well. He said the characters, a group diverse in culture and ability, reflect the diversity of children who visit the museum.
"That is what got us interested in bugs in the beginning," he said. "There is so much diversity in the animal kingdom."
The museum requires masks and encourages social distancing, Hoyer said, and has seen high levels of cooperation. Staffers constantly disinfect commonly touched surfaces, she said, and the museum is deep cleaned twice a day.
Financially, the museum has been forced to make changes during the pandemic, Hoyer said. Unable to rely on guest fees, she said, their focus has shifted to charitable contributions from community members. Those contributions have remained steady during the pandemic and allowed the museum to continue functioning.
"We are fortunate to operate in a community like Omaha," Hoyer said, "where the philanthropic giving hasn't stopped during the pandemic."
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.