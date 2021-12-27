Omaha Christmas tree drop-off sites open through Jan. 11

Dropping trees at the sites after Jan. 11 will be considered illegal dumping and is punishable by a fine of up to $500, loss of driver's license for six month months and all cleanup costs.

Volunteers with the Rotary Clubs of Omaha and the Douglas-Sarpy Master Gardeners will help unload trees at the Tranquility Park and F Street football field sites on Jan. 2, 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Trees can also be picked up by Omaha-area Boy Scouts.

The Scout's 24th annual Christmas tree pickup drive will run through Jan. 9. Those interested must place a reservation at least 24 hours in advance by going to scoutingfortrees.com or by calling 402-965-1458.

