Omaha Christmas tree drop-off sites open through Jan. 11

'Tis the season for Christmas tree disposal.
Omaha's solid waste program will offer more than a dozen locations for tree drop-offs now through Jan. 11.
- Tranquility Park North 124th and Fort Streets. South side of Fort Street.
- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium Northwest corner of parking lot, near intersection of Bob Gibson Drive and South 13th Street.
- Orchard Park 66th Street north of Hartman Avenue.
- F Street Football Field F Street east of 156th Street. Parking lot east of field.
- Ta Ha Zouka Park 20801 Elkhorn Drive. Elkhorn Drive and Glenn Street, south side
- Kelly West Park 87th Street and Park View Boulevard.
- Wehrspann Lake Wildlife Management Area Highway 370, between Interstate 80 and 168th Street. Wildlife Management Area south parking lot.
- Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill 8902 Cedar Island Road. Open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Jan. 10.
- Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Center 1001 Limerick Road
- Papio Bay Aquatic Park Parking Lot 815 East Halleck St.
- Walnut Creek Connector Trail Schram Road and Creek Side Drive (west of 96th Street)
- La Vista Sports Complex 66th Street, two blocks south of Harrison Street
- Pierson/Orval Ballfields Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive
- Hughes Mulch Products 3211 Keystone Drive. This site is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday only.
Dropping trees at the sites after Jan. 11 will be considered illegal dumping and is punishable by a fine of up to $500, loss of driver's license for six month months and all cleanup costs.
Volunteers with the Rotary Clubs of Omaha and the Douglas-Sarpy Master Gardeners will help unload trees at the Tranquility Park and F Street football field sites on Jan. 2, 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Trees can also be picked up by Omaha-area Boy Scouts.
The Scout's 24th annual Christmas tree pickup drive will run through Jan. 9. Those interested must place a reservation at least 24 hours in advance by going to scoutingfortrees.com or by calling 402-965-1458.
Holiday lights in Omaha through the years
Bikers are seen against the Omaha skyline at Turner Park during Bike De'Lights.
The Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Falcone Family Christmas lights at 15329 Davidson St.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights are display at 14205 Tregaron Drive in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display in the Linden Estates neighborhood near 135th and Hamilton Streets.
Christmas lights on display at 2226 S. 190th Circle in the Ridges.
Christmas lights on display at 717 Hackberry Road in Fairacres.
Christmas lights on display at 9353 Harney St.
Christmas lights on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
The Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights are on display at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Vanek Family Christmas lights at 15055 Meredith Ave.
Christmas lights on display at 664 N. 58th St.
Christmas lights on display at 5645 Emile St.
Christmas lights on display at 672 North 58th St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
The Christmas light display of Rich Lammers located at 2524 N. 133rd St.
Christmas lights at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
The Christmas light display at Deb and Marc Hansen's home in La Vista.
Marc Hansen, left, and his nephew Nick Scofield, center, set up Christmas lights in his yard in La Vista.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights on display at 2204 Scarborough Dr. in Bellevue.
Christmas lights at the Arbor Farm Tree Adventure in Nebraska City.
Edwina Sheppard and granddaughter Ayrian Calloway, 3, outside a decorated house in the Kountze Park area.
More than 35,000 choreographed lights dance to music at this Trailridge Ranches Home near 217th Street and West Center Road.
Christmas lights on display at 2012 S. 194th St.
Christmas lights on display at a home in Double Creek Estates near 189th and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas lights on display at a home near 182nd and Shadow Ridge Drive.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capital Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
Christmas figures on display at a home near 251st and Capitol Circle.
A snowman peeks out of an upstairs window of this Christmas light display off Quail Drive in Plum Creek.
Dave and Jane Jensen’s house by Springfield Elementary School lights up the night with Christmas lights and decorations.
Christmas lights on display at 708 North Polk St. in Papillion.
Christmas lights on display at 8218 S. 103rd St. in LaVista.
Snowmen at 17348 Woolworth Ave.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A variety of Christmas lights decorate a yard on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
A house and yard are filled with Christmas lights on Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets.
Several homeowners along Wood River Drive, near 51st and Harrison streets, cover their yards and homes in Christmas lights.
A manger scene created in Christmas lights shines at the entrance to the College Heights subdivision in Bellevue.
Spectators view the lights as they are turned on during the Holiday Lights Festival in the Gene Leahy Mall on Nov. 27, 2014.
Christmas lights on display at at 5120 Underwood Ave.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
This home at 23561 Barrus Road in Mills County, Iowa, was built out of a barn and cheers passing motorists with its Christmas lights.
A 32-feet-high tree made from strands of lights holiday lights on display at a schoolhouse in Chester, Nebraska.
Christmas lights in downtown Omaha on Nov. 22, 1974.
Christmas lights looking south on 16th Street from the roof of the Hilton Hotel. The photo ran on Nov. 28, 1970.
This photo is looking south on 15th Street from Douglas Street and shows the lines of lights strung across the street. Photo ran on Nov. 29, 1950.
A glittering array of Christmas lights looking south across 16th and Douglas Streets in downtown Omaha. Photo ran on Nov. 26, 1960.
Christmas lights and decorations looking west from 59th and Military streets in Benson. Photo ran on Dec. 4, 1952.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067