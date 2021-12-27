 Skip to main content
Omaha Christmas tree drop-off sites open through Jan. 11
'Tis the season for Christmas tree disposal. 

Omaha's solid waste program will offer more than a dozen locations for tree drop-offs now through Jan. 11.

  • Tranquility Park North
    • 124th and Fort Streets. South side of Fort Street.
  • Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
    • Northwest corner of parking lot, near intersection of Bob Gibson Drive and South 13th Street.
  • Orchard Park
    • 66th Street north of Hartman Avenue.
  • F Street Football Field
    • F Street east of 156th Street. Parking lot east of field.
  • Ta Ha Zouka Park
    • 20801 Elkhorn Drive. Elkhorn Drive and Glenn Street, south side
  • Kelly West Park
    • 87th Street and Park View Boulevard.
  • Wehrspann Lake Wildlife Management Area
    • Highway 370, between Interstate 80 and 168th Street. Wildlife Management Area south parking lot.
  • Bellevue Old Sarpy County Landfill
    • 8902 Cedar Island Road. Open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Jan. 10.
  • Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Center
    • 1001 Limerick Road
  • Papio Bay Aquatic Park Parking Lot
    • 815 East Halleck St.
  • Walnut Creek Connector Trail
    • Schram Road and Creek Side Drive (west of 96th Street)
  • La Vista Sports Complex
    • 66th Street, two blocks south of Harrison Street
  • Pierson/Orval Ballfields
    • Woodlawn Avenue and Park Drive
  • Hughes Mulch Products
    • 3211 Keystone Drive. This site is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Dropping trees at the sites after Jan. 11 will be considered illegal dumping and is punishable by a fine of up to $500, loss of driver's license for six month months and all cleanup costs.

Volunteers with the Rotary Clubs of Omaha and the Douglas-Sarpy Master Gardeners will help unload trees at the Tranquility Park and F Street football field sites on Jan. 2, 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Trees can also be picked up by Omaha-area Boy Scouts.

The Scout's 24th annual Christmas tree pickup drive will run through Jan. 9. Those interested must place a reservation at least 24 hours in advance by going to scoutingfortrees.com or by calling 402-965-1458.

jwade@owh.com

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo.

