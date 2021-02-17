Omaha churches make adjustments to observe Ash Wednesday during the pandemic

Some Catholic churches in the metro hosted Ash Wednesday services without the ashes.

The decision to distribute ashes during the coronavirus pandemic was up to each parish, said David Hazen, communications manager for the Archdiocese of Omaha.

Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, is not a holy day of obligation, yet it's still one of the most-attended Masses of the year, Hazen said.

"It's a time of returning to the Lord, and people know they need to come back," he said. "In this time we're living through, people have a strong sense of needing their savior."

Archbishop George Lucas invited Catholics to take part in the practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving in a video posted on the Archdiocese's website. Those practices can be done at home, although Lucas also invited Catholics to think about returning to their parishes in some way this Lenten season.

But it's not the time to reinstitute the obligation of attending Sunday Mass, he added. The obligation has been suspended because of the pandemic.