Omaha churches make adjustments to observe Ash Wednesday during the pandemic

Some Catholic churches in the metro hosted Ash Wednesday services without the ashes.
The decision to distribute ashes during the coronavirus pandemic was up to each parish, said David Hazen, communications manager for the Archdiocese of Omaha.
Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of Lent, is not a holy day of obligation, yet it's still one of the most-attended Masses of the year, Hazen said.
"It's a time of returning to the Lord, and people know they need to come back," he said. "In this time we're living through, people have a strong sense of needing their savior."
Archbishop George Lucas invited Catholics to take part in the practices of prayer, fasting and almsgiving in a video posted on the Archdiocese's website. Those practices can be done at home, although Lucas also invited Catholics to think about returning to their parishes in some way this Lenten season.
But it's not the time to reinstitute the obligation of attending Sunday Mass, he added. The obligation has been suspended because of the pandemic.
"We can enter into the spirit of Lent and the practice of Lent in those ways at home, but there's really nothing that compares with being part of our parish community during this holy season as we prepare for the coming feast of Easter," he said.
Ashes were not offered at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, near 114th and Fort Streets. Parishioners were notified in advance of the change, an office manager at the church said.
St. James parish, near North 90th and Fort Streets, decided to offer ashes as usual, said the Rev. Tom Weisbecker.
Churchgoers are seated in every other pew, allowing priests and deacons to bring the ashes to them rather than having people line up. Those who want ashes will stand up. In between each person, Weisbecker said they will wipe hands on a towel.
People like receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday, Weisbecker said. That drove the decision to continue with the practice.
If parishioners chose to receive ashes at St. Gerald Catholic Church in Ralston, they had two options. They could receive a traditional cross on the forehead or they could have ashes sprinkled on their hairline, said Connie Farrell, parish coordinator.
The sprinkling of ashes is a more common practice in other countries, said Hazen with the Archdiocese.
St. Gerald followed practices similar to those at St. James. Attendees were seated in every other pew, allowing ashes to be brought to them. But St. Gerald offered a one-time blessing for the congregation, rather than individual blessings, Farrell said.
Everyone was appreciative of having the options, she said.
At St. Mary Magdalene, near 19th and Dodge Streets, parishioners went up to the priest to receive ashes. The priest wore a mask and gloves. He used a cotton swab to put ashes on people's foreheads. He grabbed a fresh cotton ball for each person.
