Omaha Cinco de Mayo parade draws fewer entrants but plenty of enthusiasm

Latin American music, drill teams and dancing horses.
Add a sprinkling of politicians, candy, lowriders and other elements, and you have a festive Saturday morning in South Omaha.
Saturday’s Cinco de Mayo parade wasn’t quite the full-scale event it usually is because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also responsible for the parade taking place more than a month after the actual holiday. But it generated the same level of enthusiasm, with thousands lining the sidewalks to observe a mile-long parade along 24th Street.
“We had a pretty unique crowd and great attendance,” event coordinator Marcos Mora said.
Although the holiday traces its origins to an 1862 Mexican military victory over the French Empire, Omaha's Cinco de Mayo parade proved to be a multicultural event, as a Black drill team shared the stage with Hispanic dancers and musicians, along with many others.
“Cinco de Mayo is probably the most diverse festival event in Omaha,” Mora said. “(We had) all types of great entertainment.”
Mora said parade entrants numbered about 60, or about half of what the parade usually draws. The limited number of entrants did nothing to dampen the excitement, which may have been bolstered by a pleasant morning that featured plenty of sun and little wind.
“Everyone was happy to be out,” Mora said.
This weekend’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations also featured a carnival complete with rides and games and live music. A 10:30 a.m. outdoor mariachi Catholic Mass, more live music and a 1:30 p.m. dancing horse troupe will be held Sunday. Festivities will conclude with the honoring of the South High School state championship soccer team at 5:30 p.m.
After canceling the event in 2020 and augmenting the schedule this year, Mora is hopeful that next year’s Cinco de Mayo will be back in full swing as the pandemic recedes.
“We’ve got to watch how things go," he said. "But at this point, it’s thumbs-up with everything going well.”
And hopefully, next year’s event will be celebrated around May 5, the actual Cinco de Mayo holiday.