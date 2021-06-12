Omaha Cinco de Mayo parade draws fewer entrants but plenty of enthusiasm

Latin American music, drill teams and dancing horses.

Add a sprinkling of politicians, candy, lowriders and other elements, and you have a festive Saturday morning in South Omaha.

Saturday’s Cinco de Mayo parade wasn’t quite the full-scale event it usually is because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also responsible for the parade taking place more than a month after the actual holiday. But it generated the same level of enthusiasm, with thousands lining the sidewalks to observe a mile-long parade along 24th Street.

“We had a pretty unique crowd and great attendance,” event coordinator Marcos Mora said.

Although the holiday traces its origins to an 1862 Mexican military victory over the French Empire, Omaha's Cinco de Mayo parade proved to be a multicultural event, as a Black drill team shared the stage with Hispanic dancers and musicians, along with many others.

“Cinco de Mayo is probably the most diverse festival event in Omaha,” Mora said. “(We had) all types of great entertainment.”