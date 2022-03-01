Omaha City Council approves $3.8 million in TIF for apartment building at Dodge, 38th Avenue

A proposed midtown apartment development that drew criticism from some residents will move forward after the Omaha City Council's approval Tuesday of $3.8 million in tax-increment financing.

Developer Skylark LLC is planning the seven-level, 132-unit apartment building in midtown's Gold Coast Historic District southeast of 38th Avenue and Dodge Street.

The City Council unanimously approved the TIF application.

Before it came to the council, the $28 million project was approved by the Omaha Planning Board in November, despite numerous objections from people who testified or wrote letters. A common concern centered on the needed demolition of three historic buildings to make way for the development, which some opponents characterized as a high-rent and nondescript building.

Stephen Sykes, a member of the development team, discussed changes to the project's building plan with council members Tuesday, including a rotation of the building's courtyard to face west rather than east.

"The orientation of the courtyard to the pedestrian traffic on 38th Avenue seems to be a significant improvement for the neighborhood, and to some degree reminds us of some of the historic apartment buildings in the city," Sykes said.

Apartments will range in size from studio to two-bedroom units and in rent from about $825 to $1,700. About 10 of the units would be offered at an "affordable" rate. During his remarks to the council Tuesday, Sykes did not specify what would qualify as affordable.

Skylark LLC will work with Johnson Deconstruct, a local contractor, to demolish the buildings and to donate the interior fixtures to Habitat for Humanity. Wood taken from one of the buildings will be reused in a homebuilding project, the development team said.

Currently, 17 units are being leased in existing buildings. Sykes said his team has offered to help relocate tenants from properties slated to be torn down (101, 115 and 117 S. 38th Ave.).

TIF is designed to spur economic activity in areas designated as blighted. Under the program, a developer obtains a loan to help cover eligible costs approved by the city. The loan is paid back, generally over 15 years, with the increase in taxes generated from the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools and other local tax-reliant governments.

