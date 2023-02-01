Omaha City Council approves additional $19 million in rental assistance funds

An additional $19 million in emergency rental assistance was approved by the Omaha City Council Tuesday.

The city will again partner with the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH) to distribute the emergency rental assistance (ERA) funds.

In March 2021, MAACH took on the responsibility of distributing $22 million in ERA funds on behalf of the City of Omaha. An additional $17 million was added to the emergency rental program in August 2021, and $50 million was allocated in February 2022.

MACCH Executive Director Jason Feldhaus told council members during a public hearing last week that the nonprofit is currently working with a much smaller pool of funds compared with recent years.

"MAACH is dedicated to working with our community partners in looking at the long-term success of this program," Feldhaus said. "We look at this as a real opportunity to use this as an investment long term, to find best practices and strategies to move forward."

The latest round of rental assistance funding comes mostly from federal funds that were passed over by the state, said Erin Feichtinger, an affordable housing advocate and policy director of Women's Fund of Omaha.

Last year, Nebraska lawmakers failed to overrule Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto of a bill that would have forced him to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced that it would redistribute some of the money from programs that don’t need it to those where demand is greater. In Nebraska’s case, that means extra money for Omaha and Lincoln, which have separate programs.

The money allocated Tuesday is likely the last round of federal rental assistance funding Omaha will receive, Feichtinger said.

