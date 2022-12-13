Omaha City Council approves affordable housing plan

The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to approve a Housing Affordability Action Plan, an ambitious set of recommended strategies for the council to consider adopting to address a critical shortage of affordable homes for middle- and low-income people in the city.

The vote was 5-2. Council members Vinny Palermo, Pete Festersen, Juanita Johnson, Danny Begley and Don Rowe voted yes. Council members Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton voted no.

The council also voted 5-2 to reject four changes proposed by Harding that would have removed some of the more controversial elements in the plan. Harding and Melton said they might have voted to approve the overall plan if at least some of the changes had been made.

The decision came after hours of public hearings over two council meetings and after a months-long process by the City Planning Department that included gathering input from dozens of rental property owners, renters, housing advocates and the general public.

“It’s a great plan,” said Jim Winston, who said he rents his home in midtown Omaha and has been hearing people talk about affordable housing for as long as he can remember. “Let’s take a shovel in there and like Larry the Cable Guy says, let’s git ‘r done.”

Matthew Cavanaugh, executive director of the nonprofit Holy Name Housing Corp., called it an excellent plan that will be “tremendously valuable for the community” and good for property rights, taxpayers and freedom.

Doug Kagan, representing Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, opposed the plan, saying it would hurt property values in existing single-family neighborhoods and cost taxpayers.

The council’s action Tuesday won’t lead to immediate action. It means the document will be added to the City of Omaha’s master plan, a comprehensive plan for the physical development of the city. The city was required to adopt an affordable housing action plan under the Municipal Density and Missing Middle Housing Act passed by the Nebraska Legislature in 2020. But as council members stressed repeatedly Tuesday, approving the plan does not enact any of the programs or regulations it contains. That would take further action by the council.

Many goals are outlined in the plan to increase the amount of affordable housing, defined as housing for which the occupant pays no more than 30% of their income, across the city. The plan includes recommended strategies, such as revising the city’s zoning ordinances and reviewing rental programs; prioritizing funding for developments that include mixed-income, “missing middle” housing types; prohibiting discrimination against renters for their sources of income; and strengthening Omaha’s rental property registration ordinance.

The plan suggests that if developers want to use tax-increment financing, they should replace subsidized or unsubsidized affordable units one for one, construct a set percentage of affordable units or make a payment in lieu of building affordable units. It also suggested expediting projects that add variety to the market or address underserved populations.

The next step is for the city to create an implementation committee of stakeholders to consider which items to prioritize and push forward for possible action.

Harding and Melton sought to strike recommendations that the city charge fees to housing developments that don’t meet an affordability or accessibility threshold, creating a tenant right to counsel for people facing eviction, as well as the suggestion regarding tax-increment financing. They said some of those measures would be counterproductive to creating more affordable housing.

Rowe said he disagrees with some parts of the plan and will push back against them if they’re proposed to be enacted. But he said the document “is the starting place for some meaningful discussion and to make some real changes that have an impact on affordability.”

“It’s just a start, but it’s a great start,” Rowe said. “And I think we need to get started.”

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022