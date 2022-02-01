Omaha City Council approves lease agreements for new downtown library

The City Council approved lease and contract agreements Tuesday that will allow for the move of Omaha's downtown library.

The votes came after more than two hours of questions and debate, with some council members vocally expressing frustration over the timing and process.

Approval of the leases was one of the final steps city officials needed before the move of the W. Dale Clark Library could begin.

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in November, that move will clear the way for redevelopment on the library site that sits just west of the Gene Leahy Mall.

Public services of the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St., a spot just west of the Old Market.

City Council voted 4 to 3 to approve the lease agreement for the location, with Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding, Don Rowe and Pete Festersen voting in favor of the lease. Council members Danny Begley, Juanita Johnson and Vinny Palermo voted against.

Before voting on the new downtown lease, Melton said the Jones Street location "provides a lot of opportunity for us."