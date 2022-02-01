Omaha City Council approves lease agreements for new downtown library

The City Council approved lease and contract agreements Tuesday that will allow for the move of Omaha's downtown library.
The votes came after more than two hours of questions and debate, with some council members vocally expressing frustration over the timing and process.
Approval of the leases was one of the final steps city officials needed before the move of the W. Dale Clark Library could begin.
As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in November, that move will clear the way for redevelopment on the library site that sits just west of the Gene Leahy Mall.
Public services of the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St., a spot just west of the Old Market.
City Council voted 4 to 3 to approve the lease agreement for the location, with Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding, Don Rowe and Pete Festersen voting in favor of the lease. Council members Danny Begley, Juanita Johnson and Vinny Palermo voted against.
Before voting on the new downtown lease, Melton said the Jones Street location "provides a lot of opportunity for us."
"We've done a lot in fulfilling a vision for downtown that started decades ago, and now we're continuing that vision," Melton said. "We can't get caught up on one building or moving something a couple blocks. We have to look at the bigger picture."
The vote on the leases came nearly a week after the Mayor's Office revealed Mutual of Omaha's intent to build a new headquarters on the W. Dale Clark site.
Before that announcement, discussions between city officials and potential developers occurred out of public view, something Omaha residents and some council members criticized as an issue of transparency.
Johnson noted that council members received more than 100 pages of emails from constituents in opposition of the lease agreements before Tuesday's meeting.
The emails criticized the library relocation proposal and the process under which it came together. The City Council heard similar criticisms during a public hearing one week earlier.
Palermo noted that council members had been briefed by the Mayor's Office on the Mutual development the Friday before that public hearing.
"The community is owed an apology" and transparency, Palermo said.
"Poor execution leads us to where we are today," he said. "The biggest problem in this process is that we weren't involved."
Approval of the lease agreements was followed by unanimous approval of a resolution that will give local development company Noddle Co. $390,000 to manage the move of W. Dale Clark.
Noddle’s role will include soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services. The gathered proposals will be presented to the city for approval.
The Jones Street property will be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year. After five years, the city will have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building. The lease includes a termination fee of nine months of rent — which amounts to $348,750 — should the city choose to end the lease after five years.
The structure on Jones Street is a few blocks south of the W. Dale Clark. It will need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
Another $8 million in additional operating costs is estimated for the 110-year-old Jones Street building, said Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.
Under the lease agreement, White Lotus Group can rent out the basement of the building — an additional 12,000 square feet of space that will not be used for the library — to a restaurant, coffee shop or as office space without getting prior approval from the city.
W. Dale Clark’s administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city expects to pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
The council voted 5 to 2 on that lease agreement, with Johnson and Palermo voting against.
In an emailed statement, Stothert thanked the council members who supported the lease agreements.
"Your vote is an important step that allows us to proceed on schedule with Mutual of Omaha’s plans to build its new corporate headquarters downtown," Stothert said.
The Mayor’s Office aims for the designs, renovations and relocation to the new buildings to be completed in nine months. That timeline would allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library before December.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067