Omaha City Council approves new method to expedite work on downtown library

As a local developer and city officials work to relocate the services of Omaha's downtown library, a new method will move the design and construction process forward on a tight timeline.

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday approved the use of a design-build contract to carry out the project. It's also referred to as a Construction Management at Risk (CMAR) delivery system.

"The construction management at risk delivery system is not new to the industry, but it is a little bit new to the city of Omaha," said Troy Anderson, a deputy chief of staff for Mayor Jean Stothert.

Historically, public projects are implemented through a design and build process, a linear process that calls for the design of the project, followed by a bidding phase for construction and ending with a building phase, Anderson said.

A CMAR system brings all components of the project to the table at the same time. The owner, architect and contractor are able to see every part of the design process and provide input on construction costs, design challenges and scheduling.

"In the private sector, we like (CMAR) a lot because it gets the general contractor, the construction manager on board early," Jay Noddle said.

His company, Noddle Co., will be paid $390,000 to manage the move of the W. Dale Clark Library. The company's role includes soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services.

Through the CMAR process, the city will solicit a request for proposals. Responses to the request will then be shared with a committee that will include one to three City Council members, one or more members of the Mayor's Office or city staff, a library administrator, a Noddle Co. representative and an Omaha resident.

The main library's services are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St. — just west of the Old Market.

The library’s administrative offices and distribution will move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets.

"As we relocate the library, time is of the essence," Anderson said. "This is more dynamic. Everybody is on board early on in the process; we can identify challenges early on in the process."

