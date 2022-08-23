Omaha City Council approves TIF for industrial building near airport business district

An industrial building set to rise at 13th and Fort Streets will get $1.2 million in tax-increment financing after the Omaha City Council unanimously approved the request Tuesday.

Developers are proposing a 66,000-square-foot industrial building on the 4.1-acre site, which is vacant.

The building would have 14 leasable bays, each about 4,700 square feet. Space would rent for $6.50 to $10.50 per square foot.

Officials expect tenants to be small businesses seeking storage or operating space.

Construction is expected to begin this year and wrap up by June 2023.

The total estimated cost of the project is $6.3 million.

Developer Josh Hannum said he intends to move his business, A-United, to the space. That business likely would occupy five of the 14 bays. Hannum said the corridor is a good place for service companies, especially local ones.

TIF is a redevelopment tool based in state law that allows developers to take out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to the tax rolls.

At the Tuesday meeting, the City Council also held public hearings to rescind tax-increment financing for three projects that failed to come to fruition over the last few years. The council still must take a final vote on rescinding TIF for those projects.

The projects:

An apartment complex near Aksarben Village. The plan proposed construction of two five-story buildings with 108 apartment units. It later was amended to increase the size to 124 units.

Rehabilitation of a building originally constructed in 1893 near 15th and Howard Streets.

Rehabilitation and expansion of an office building with historic character near 14th and Jones Streets. It would have had first-floor retail space as well as residential condos on the upper floors.