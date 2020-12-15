Omaha City Council candidate sues Councilman Jerram after being removed from meeting

As president of the council, Jerram oversees meetings and manages public comment periods. He frequently interjects, reminding speakers to provide their name and address, alerting them that their allotted time is up or warning them that they're off topic. People who speak on an agenda item must limit their comments to the topic at hand.

The council's rules say the presiding officer can tell someone to stop speaking if he or she believes the person is out of order. Jim Dowding, the council's chief of staff, said council presidents have some leeway on how strictly to enforce the rules. Some are more lenient than others.

“It’s a judgment call,” Dowding said.

The lawsuit in part seeks $70,000 in damages. Jerram declined to comment because of the pending litigation and referred questions to a deputy city attorney, who could not be immediately reached.

Mitchell told The World-Herald that he believes the lawsuit will set a standard for how Omaha City Council members should interact with the public.

"When people go up and speak — even if it's something you don't like — you should listen to that message," he said.