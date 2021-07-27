Omaha City Council blocks appointment of Ben Gray to land bank board

Johnson noted that Stothert had cited Gray's experience as a rationale for appointing him. But she said the mayor had not consulted her about the appointment. While not required to do so, the mayor should have, given the large portion of Land Bank properties that are in District 2.

"I was concerned again with the 'how' — how the process was determined to appoint him," Johnson said. "I was also concerned with my constituents in terms of their desire to see a change, and that change was to redirect their leadership in selecting me as their representative."

Palermo and Begley both said they have great respect for Gray and believe he is qualified to serve on the board.

"But I have to respect the wishes of the councilmember that I currently serve with," Palermo said, adding that he believes the Land Bank needs a shake-up. "She brought up some really great points."

Begley said Johnson told him she wanted to see someone else from District 2 appointed who "is kind of a fresher, newer face."

"Ben's on the MECA Board," Begley said. "I just thought maybe the mayor could look in a different direction per Councilmember Johnson's request, which I supported."