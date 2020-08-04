Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram won't seek reelection

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram won't seek a fourth term on the council, he told The World-Herald on Tuesday.

Jerram, a Democrat who represents downtown and Midtown, said he never planned to make a career out of his time on the council. He said he first ran to make a difference in Omaha and that the time is right to move on.

First elected to represent District 3 in 2009, Jerram said he's proud of the role he has played in directing more money to community services that help people find jobs, listing the creation of Heartland Workforce Solutions as one notable success.

In 2012, Jerram was one of four council members who voted to expand Omaha's legal discrimination protections to include gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents. On Tuesday, he called that "a major deal."

More recently, Jerram is one of the co-sponsors of an ordinance to require masks in Omaha. It will be introduced at the council's Aug. 11 meeting.

"It's been a privilege, and I've been blessed to serve," Jerram said. "I've appreciated every minute of it. It's just time to let someone else do it."