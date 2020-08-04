Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram won't seek reelection

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram won't seek a fourth term on the council, he told The World-Herald on Tuesday.
Jerram, a Democrat who represents downtown and Midtown, said he never planned to make a career out of his time on the council. He said he first ran to make a difference in Omaha and that the time is right to move on.
First elected to represent District 3 in 2009, Jerram said he's proud of the role he has played in directing more money to community services that help people find jobs, listing the creation of Heartland Workforce Solutions as one notable success.
In 2012, Jerram was one of four council members who voted to expand Omaha's legal discrimination protections to include gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender residents. On Tuesday, he called that "a major deal."
More recently, Jerram is one of the co-sponsors of an ordinance to require masks in Omaha. It will be introduced at the council's Aug. 11 meeting.
"It's been a privilege, and I've been blessed to serve," Jerram said. "I've appreciated every minute of it. It's just time to let someone else do it."
Jerram serves as chairman of the Human Resources, Library, and Human Rights and Relations committees and is a member of the Law and Planning committees. He won reelections in 2013 and 2017.
He said District 3 — bounded generally by the Missouri River, Dodge Street, 90th Street and Interstate 80 — is the most "metropolitan" of Omaha's seven council districts, one that requires a representative with energy, passion and vision.
"I think it's the district where the action is," Jerram said.
He said he has been approached about running for mayor, and while it's something he's "thinking about," he said it's unlikely he'll run.
Omaha's next city election is in May.
Jerram came to Omaha in 1988 to attend Creighton University's School of Law, according to his biography on the city's website. He said he's excited to focus on his growing law firm and spend more time with his wife and two grown daughters.'
