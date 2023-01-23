Omaha City Council to consider $250,000 settlement in sexual harassment case

The Omaha City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday that would pay an Omaha firefighter more than $250,000 to settle claims of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Hunter Mathieu, who began her career as a firefighter in 2018 and was promoted to fire apparatus engineer in early 2022, filed claims in 2021 and 2022 that the Fire Department retaliated against her and failed to investigate in a timely manner after she reported sexual harassment.

Details about the allegations made by Mathieu are scarce because complaints were filed with the Nebraska Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which are not public record.

The city admits no fault in the settlement agreement and continues to deny the allegations. However, the agreement states that an independent administrative investigation into Mathieu’s complaints confirmed that violations of Omaha Fire Department policy occurred.

The settlement will provide Mathieu with a lump sum payment of $253,000 to cover alleged damages and legal fees. She will be placed on administrative leave until December and be paid her full salary and benefits. When the administrative leave ends, the agreement stipulates that Mathieu must voluntarily resign, although she can apply to be rehired.

Reached by phone Monday, Mathieu said she did not wish to comment on the settlement.

A public hearing and vote to approve the settlement will be held at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

