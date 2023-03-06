The Omaha City Council on Tuesday will consider paying a Minnesota-based firm up to $376,000 to spearhead the creation of the city’s climate action plan.

If approved, it would represent a notable step in a process that some, including at least one member of the council, have criticized for moving too slowly.

The Mayor’s Office announced Friday that a committee tasked with reviewing proposals had recommended paleBLUEdot, working alongside local firm HDR, to take the lead on crafting the city’s climate action and resilience plan. Eight firms submitted proposals, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The city would pay paleBLUEdot up to $376,357 for its services, according to a letter from the Mayor’s Office to the council.

That’s more than the estimate of $250,000 that the Mayor’s Office floated late last summer during city budget discussions.

Established in 2014 and based in Maplewood, Minnesota, paleBLUEdot is a consulting firm specializing in sustainability, climate action and renewable energy. It boasts having worked on more than 100 projects at various levels of government and, according to its website, having completed more than 42 climate action plans for clients such as the cities of Dubuque, Iowa, and Bloomington, Indiana.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said the committee selected paleBLUEdot, which she described as an experienced consultant, after undertaking a thorough process.

“This contract supports our commitment to plan for the future, and identify actions and funding sources,” Stothert said in a statement.

However, some have criticized the process for a perceived lack of urgency and questioned whether it was a priority — critiques Stothert has refuted.

Her office launched the effort in early 2021 and in November that year the council formally put its support behind the creation of a climate action plan.

At the time, council members were told a request for proposals would go out within a couple months.

But that request wasn’t issued until October. The delay was largely attributed to the group working on the effort — a mix of government, nonprofit and business representatives — wanting to see a city-specific plan, rather than the regional one that was initially envisioned.

Council President Pete Festersen has been among those who have expressed frustration over the pace of the effort.

Other critics have pointed out that Omaha trails peer cities, as well as some smaller ones like Lincoln, which already has a climate action plan.

Stothert has repeatedly stressed the importance of the plan and said the city wants to get it right.

“Sometimes these processes do take a long time,” Stothert said in September. “It takes a lot of work and we want a lot of input and we want to do it right.”

If the council approves the agreement with paleBLUEdot, the city can look forward to receiving plenty more input.

The firm’s proposal lays out various steps for engaging with the community, including traditionally overlooked groups such as young people. Omaha-based HDR and Omaha by Design will help with the public engagement and communication, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The overall climate and resilience plan will identify cost-effective strategies and detailed actions to address the city’s climate action goals.

The firm also will develop a climate vulnerability assessment that will look at current and projected climate change impacts, risks and hazards, and identify vulnerable populations in the city.

The plan would be due to the city by June 2024, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The council will host a public hearing on the proposed agreement. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the legislative chambers of the City County Building at 1819 Farnam St.

