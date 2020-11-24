Omaha City Council votes 6-0 to approve police union contract

Multiple council members said the city's ability to make sweeping, structural changes to the contract is constrained by state law. Any impasse on negotiations between the city and the union would go to the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, which looks at comparable cities when settling disputes.

So calls for Omaha to eliminate arbitration would not succeed, council members said, because most of Omaha's comparable cities include arbitration in their police contracts.

The same is true of calls to cut officer pay, and officers would likely end up with even higher pay increases than the ones included in the new contract if the CIR were involved, they said.

"How frustrating would that be?" said Council President Chris Jerram, speaking to those who opposed the contract.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, who represents South Omaha, said Omaha’s police officers and firefighters are humans who sometimes make mistakes, but they care about the city.

“I have not met one that does not care about the city of Omaha,” Palermo said.

Under the contract, officers will receive a raise of 2% in 2021, 3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and 3.5% in 2025. They'll also receive a paid holiday to recognize Juneteenth.