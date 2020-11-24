Omaha City Council votes 6-0 to approve police union contract

Omaha City Council members on Tuesday acknowledged that the city’s next police union contract doesn’t overhaul the Police Department the way some community members wanted.
But most of the council said the next five-year contract moves the needle on police transparency and accountability, voting 6-0 to approve the agreement that begins in 2021. Councilman Rich Pahls, who announced his resignation earlier this month, was absent.
The new contract extends the probation period for new officers from one year to two, giving Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer an extra year to monitor new hires, identify problematic behavior and fire problem officers without appeal.
The contract will create a three-member committee to review appeals by officers who have been reprimanded. Citizens also will be able to go directly to the Human Rights and Relations Board or the Citizen Complaint Review Board to file complaints against officers; the contract eliminates an initial in-person interview with the department’s internal affairs division or a member of the police command staff.
Councilman Pete Festersen said he thinks those measures improve the transparency and accountability of the Police Department. And although the contract has now been approved, Festersen said improving the department "is a never-ending task, and it’s one we all have to be committed to.”
Councilman Ben Gray said the Police Department has worked hard to make inroads into the community and reduce violent crime, pointing to efforts like Omaha 360, an anti-violence task force that meets each week.
Departments across the nation look to Omaha as an example, Gray said.
“For people to try to lump this police department with other police departments across the country is simply unfair,” Gray said.
More than two dozen people spoke against the contract at a public hearing earlier this month, arguing in part that the department has too much control over the discipline of its officers. Opponents called for Omaha to eliminate arbitration — the process by which terminated officers can appeal to get their jobs back — and said officers should not receive raises after their conduct at protests this summer.
Multiple council members said the city's ability to make sweeping, structural changes to the contract is constrained by state law. Any impasse on negotiations between the city and the union would go to the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations, which looks at comparable cities when settling disputes.
So calls for Omaha to eliminate arbitration would not succeed, council members said, because most of Omaha's comparable cities include arbitration in their police contracts.
The same is true of calls to cut officer pay, and officers would likely end up with even higher pay increases than the ones included in the new contract if the CIR were involved, they said.
"How frustrating would that be?" said Council President Chris Jerram, speaking to those who opposed the contract.
Councilman Vinny Palermo, who represents South Omaha, said Omaha’s police officers and firefighters are humans who sometimes make mistakes, but they care about the city.
“I have not met one that does not care about the city of Omaha,” Palermo said.
Under the contract, officers will receive a raise of 2% in 2021, 3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and 3.5% in 2025. They'll also receive a paid holiday to recognize Juneteenth.
Beginning in 2021, the police pension fund will no longer be responsible for medical costs associated with service-related disabilities. Those costs will come from other sources.
Officers and the city will continue to contribute an additional 0.75% to the police and fire pension fund through 2025. Officers currently contribute 16.1% of their salary into the pension fund.
The contract keeps officers on a high-deductible health care plan and a health savings account. The city will increase its annual contribution to the savings account, but the city match for employee contributions will be eliminated.
"I think all in all, it's a fair package," Councilman Brinker Harding said.
