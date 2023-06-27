A downtown Omaha nightclub could lose its liquor license following a recommendation from the Omaha City Council.

While City Council members don't have the final say, they continued to raise concerns about the Throwback Arcade Lounge, located near 14th and Howard Streets.

The establishment was first called before the Omaha City Council last October by the City Council Law Committee due to a number of reported violent incidents at the nightclub since February 2021. The incidents include multiple large fights, staff members interfering with police, illegal parking and complaints from neighbors.

In October, the City Council voted to require the Throwback Lounge to reapply for a liquor license. The step gave the business a chance to address concerns without shutting down operations.

But after nearly two hours of discussion Tuesday, City Council members still had concerns. They unanimously voted to recommend that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission deny a liquor license for the Throwback Arcade.

The council’s denial doesn’t seal the bar’s fate. The liquor commission will make the final decision on the liquor license.

The Throwback Lounge is co-owned by Breanna Pham-Carr and Tony Pham. The couple opened the nightclub in November 2020 with a "strong learning curve," Pham-Carr said.

"We took a lot of advice. We've been working with the city hand in hand, hired off-duty officers," Pham-Carr said. "People feel safe."

The couple are in the process of selling the business, something they have attempted two other times.

Councilman Danny Begley said the on-again, off-again sale attempts concern him.

"I think it's been three times you've indicated that you're going to sell your establishment," Begley said "It's like Charlie Brown when Lucy is holding the football and Charlie Brown gives us that big swing and the football gets pulled away."

Several patrons spoke in support of the establishment and several neighboring residents spoke in opposition.

Holly Barrett, executive director of the Omaha Downtown Improvement District, said the business has created a great experience, but neighbors are concerned about what happens outside the bar.

"Unfortunately since (the opening), we have received nothing but complaints," Barrett said.

Joe Mraz, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department, told council members that he's seen improvements "come and go in waves."

The police see occasional issues at other downtown establishment, but the Throwback Lounge is unique due to large, unruly crowds, Mraz said.

David Grauman, an attorney with the city, alleged that a number of shows and events hosted by Throwback end with reported incidents.

Grauman pulled up a flier for an upcoming event at the Throwback that featured a show promoter he alleged has ties to gangs on the East and West Coasts.

Pham contended that concerns from the city and police around specific performers were racially motivated.

Pham said he'd like to see more proof from the city to support the claim that specific shows corresponded with an increase in incidents that require police involvement.

Councilman Brinker Harding noted that a number of supporters and opponents said they like the concept of the establishment, "but a good concept isn't the lone reason to allow for continued operation."

"I think you have to have good management in place," Harding said. "Quite frankly, I'm just not comfortable nor have I been convinced that that's what's happening here today."

A letter included with the Throwback's liquor application states that the owners still intend to sell the nightclub. If a sale is finalized, the new owners will have the opportunity to apply for another liquor license.

