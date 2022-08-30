 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha City Council votes to rescind TIF on projects that never came to fruition

The Omaha City Council voted to rescind tax-increment financing for three projects that failed to come to fruition over the last few years. 

The projects included construction of an apartment complex near Aksarben Village; rehabilitation of a building originally constructed in 1893 near 15th and Howard Streets; and rehabilitation and expansion of an office building at 14th and Jones Streets. 

Tax-increment financing, or TIF, is a redevelopment tool based in state law that allows developers to take out a loan to cover eligible redevelopment expenses in areas deemed blighted. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15- to 20-year period, but using the increased property taxes that are generated on a new development. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

