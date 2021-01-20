Omaha City Council will consider extending mask mandate to end of May

Last week, state leaders said Nebraska would begin vaccinating anyone 65 years old and older as part of its next phase in administering the COVID-19 vaccine. But Angie Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said then that it could take four months to vaccinate the group of 300,000 to 400,000.

That timeline means it could be many months until the general population begins to receive vaccines, making a continued mask mandate all the the more important, Festersen said.

"It's a simple and practical thing that we can all be doing to do our part until the vaccines reach the general population," he said.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said the community will still need to wear masks in public because a majority will not be vaccinated for a while.

"As a community, I still think the same precautions we have had need to be in place ... for the next six months," she said at the health board meeting.