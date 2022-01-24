Omaha City Council will hear from public on move of downtown library Tuesday

Omaha City Council members will hear from Omaha residents Tuesday on the move of the city's downtown library.
The public hearing is one of multiple steps that remain before the city can clear the block just west of the Gene Leahy Mall, where the W. Dale Clark Library has sat for 45 years.
City officials have acted quickly to begin a process that has evoked frustrations and questions from the public since the plan was announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in November.
That plan calls for the move of library services to two new locations and the demolition of the city's largest library to make way for a redevelopment project that has not yet been announced by city officials.
Council members are likely to vote on the approval of the new locations' lease agreements Feb. 1, a week after Tuesday's public hearing.
Approval of the agreements would lead the City Council to reconsider a resolution that would give Noddle Co. $390,000 to manage the move of W. Dale Clark.
The Noddle resolution came before the city council Jan. 11 but was postponed by council members because the lease agreements of the new locations hadn't yet been approved by the council.
Approving the contract with Noddle before approving the lease agreements of the new locations would have been a "backwards timeline," Councilman Vinny Palermo said at the time.
"We have a library downtown that we own right now," Palermo said. "So for the executive branch of the government to put this on the agenda in a backwards timeline...This should have been presented a different way."
If approved by the City Council, Noddle's role would include soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services. The gathered proposals would be presented to the city for approval.
Stothert said the original plan was to bring a vote on the lease agreements to the Library Board of Trustees Jan. 6 so the agreements could be brought to the City Council at the same time that the Noddle resolution was presented.
Discussions on the terms and conditions of the lease agreements weren't finalized in time for the meeting, pushing back the library board vote.
Still, Stothert said, the lease agreements were completed Jan. 7 and available to council members then.
"It was frustrating and disappointing that they laid it over," Stothert said. "Hopefully, after their three-week layover they will approve it. There's isn't another site downtown that will work and we need to get going on it."
The lease agreements that will be discussed Tuesday are for two buildings with varying construction needs.
The services of W. Dale Clark are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St. — just west of the Old Market.
That location would be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year. After five years, the city would have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building.
The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and would need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
W. Dale Clark's administrative offices and distribution would move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city would pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
The mayor's office aims for the designs, renovations and relocation to the new buildings to be completed in nine months. That timeline would allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library before December.
An announcement on what will rise in the W. Dale Clark's place is expected to be made in the coming weeks.
Stothert told The World-Herald earlier this month that more than half a dozen developers are interested in the site, with many encouraged by the renovation of the Gene Leahy Mall.
The interest is comparable to the developments that were sparked by the building of the Gene Leahy Mall in the 1970s, Stothert said.
"It sparked development, it sparked people coming back downtown into the core of this city," Stothert said.
As plans continue to unfold, many people continue to express concerns about the move.
Several people spoke in opposition of the lease agreements before the Library Board of Trustees voted to approve the leases Thursday.
Edwin Schroeder, an Omaha resident who recently moved to the city with his wife, told the board that he "found the process for this opaque and a bit disconcerting."
The retired director of a Yale University library called the proposed locations "temporary at best."
"You’re going to force people to pack up and move," Schroeder said. "Moving collections has to be done carefully. The idea that you would have to move again — you're looking at huge waste of staff time."
Hours before board members approved the lease agreements, State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced a bill that would require cities of 300,000 people or more to elect members to the Library Board of Trustees.
Board members are currently appointed by the mayor and approved by the Omaha City Council.
Under LB 1256, board members would serve four-year terms. The board would be made up of one member from each city council district and two at-large members who are registered to vote in the city.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067