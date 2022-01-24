Omaha City Council will hear from public on move of downtown library Tuesday

"We have a library downtown that we own right now," Palermo said. "So for the executive branch of the government to put this on the agenda in a backwards timeline...This should have been presented a different way."

If approved by the City Council, Noddle's role would include soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services. The gathered proposals would be presented to the city for approval.

Stothert said the original plan was to bring a vote on the lease agreements to the Library Board of Trustees Jan. 6 so the agreements could be brought to the City Council at the same time that the Noddle resolution was presented.

Discussions on the terms and conditions of the lease agreements weren't finalized in time for the meeting, pushing back the library board vote.

Still, Stothert said, the lease agreements were completed Jan. 7 and available to council members then.

"It was frustrating and disappointing that they laid it over," Stothert said. "Hopefully, after their three-week layover they will approve it. There's isn't another site downtown that will work and we need to get going on it."