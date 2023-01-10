Omaha city councilman makes first public appearance since FBI searched his home last month

The first Omaha City Council meeting of the year was business as usual Tuesday. Liquor license applications were discussed, grant money for park projects was allocated and Councilman Vinny Palermo was present—his first public appearance since FBI agents searched his home last month.

Palermo opened the meeting by wishing everyone a happy new year.

"2023 is here," he said. "Let's have a great meeting."

City officials have confirmed there is an ongoing criminal investigation into a police officer-run charity Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, program. Palermo's connection to the nonprofit remains unclear.

Palermo, who serves as vice president of the seven-member council, didn't address the search or federal investigation during the meeting and was not available for questions after. He has also not responded to multiple messages left by a World-Herald reporter.

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council representatives to resign should they be charged with a felony or come under federal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.

FBI agents searched Palermo's South Omaha home for about three hours on the morning of Dec. 20.

After the FBI search was announced, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Officers Daniel Torres and Johnny Palermo—who is not related to Vinny Palermo—had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Days later, Johnny Palermo filed for retirement. OPD will seek to revoke his law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Federal agents have also searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, who is PACE’s executive director, as part of the probe and served subpoenas and a search warrant at the credit union that houses PACE’s financial accounts.

