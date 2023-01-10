 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Omaha city councilman makes first public appearance since FBI searched his home last month

  • Updated
  • 0

The first Omaha City Council meeting of the year was business as usual Tuesday. Liquor license applications were discussed, grant money for park projects was allocated and Councilman Vinny Palermo was present—his first public appearance since FBI agents searched his home last month.

Palermo opened the meeting by wishing everyone a happy new year.

"2023 is here," he said. "Let's have a great meeting."

City officials have confirmed there is an ongoing criminal investigation into a police officer-run charity Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, program. Palermo's connection to the nonprofit remains unclear. 

Palermo, who serves as vice president of the seven-member council, didn't address the search or federal investigation during the meeting and was not available for questions after. He has also not responded to multiple messages left by a World-Herald reporter. 

People are also reading…

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council representatives to resign should they be charged with a felony or come under federal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.

FBI agents searched Palermo's South Omaha home for about three hours on the morning of Dec. 20.

After the FBI search was announced, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Officers Daniel Torres and Johnny Palermo—who is not related to Vinny Palermo—had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Days later, Johnny Palermo filed for retirement. OPD will seek to revoke his law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Federal agents have also searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, who is PACE’s executive director, as part of the probe and served subpoenas and a search warrant at the credit union that houses PACE’s financial accounts.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica covers city issues for The World-Herald, including public parks, transportation, Omaha City Council and the Mayor's Office. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Income driven repayment student loan plan gets overhaul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert