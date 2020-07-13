Racism, policing in Omaha and Nebraska’s ban on affirmative action will be front and center at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The council will consider a resolution urging the Legislature to let Nebraskans vote on repealing the state ban on affirmative action — the practice of improving employment and educational opportunities for minority groups.
The resolution, brought by Councilman Ben Gray, says government policies are needed to “bridge inequalities in employment and wages, increase access to education, promote diversity and help redress past wrongs,” among other things.
In 2008, Nebraska voters approved Initiative 424, a constitutional amendment banning affirmative action in the state. The amendment barred public agencies, such as universities and city governments, from considering race, gender and ethnicity when handing out contracts, hiring employees and awarding scholarships, according to World-Herald reporting from the time.
Gray’s resolution argues that the ban “presents a significant barrier to improving diversity and inclusion in city government.”
In an interview Monday, Gray, who represents North Omaha, said people of color have received unequal treatment “the entire time we’ve been in this country.” White people, meanwhile, have enjoyed privileges not extended to minority groups, he said.
He said the resolution, which requests that the Legislature add the issue to a future primary or general election ballot, will send a message to local and state leaders and residents of the state: “If you want to end racism, this is one of the ways to do it.”
Another resolution on Tuesday’s agenda will allow the public to discuss and identify “positive action steps to address racism, injustice, inequality, economic disparities and police-community relations.”
Councilman Pete Festersen, who is backing the resolution, said council members have received thousands of emails, phone calls and social media messages about those subjects since local and national protests erupted in May over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. During the council meeting after the first weekend of protests in Omaha, council members listened to hours of emotional testimony from the community.
Festersen said such feedback, along with other community discussions about racism, inequality and policing, have been important, and city leaders want to keep the conversation going.
The council meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St. Virtual attendance via Zoom video conferencing is no longer allowed after an order by Gov. Pete Ricketts expired earlier this month.
In other news, electric scooters may yet return to Omaha streets this summer.
On Tuesday, the council will take another vote on operating agreements with Spin and Bird, the two companies that opted to participate in round 2 of a pilot program in the city.
Last month, Gray voted against those agreements, which failed on a 4-3 vote. At the time, he cited concerns about sanitation and whether enough scooters would be placed in North Omaha as reasons for his vote.
But on Monday, Gray said he has received assurances from the companies that they will place at least five locations for scooters in his council district. Gray also said he was pleased with how often the companies say they plan to clean the scooters.
Talk about “transparency in government”! Shortly after a month of riots and curfews, it’s time to [drum roll] resurrect Affirmative Action! The timing couldn’t be better.
“If you want to end racism, this is one of the ways to do it.” - Ben Gray
One doesn’t need to be a political wonk to view the introduction of such a resolution as a valuable “bullet point” on a mass mailing during a reelection campaign.
After 43 years of preferential treatment, set-asides and enriching lawyers at the expense of hapless employers, in 2008, Nebraska voters wisely said ENOUGH by a 58% plurality.
When the honorable Mr. Gray can identify one thing - ONE THING - that by law, as a white person, I can do that another cannot, we can start by fixing that inequity.
I have long had my fill of the never ending campaign to make me feel guilty for the accident of my birth. The concept of “white privilege” - a Leftist construct - is no different than any, other premise that attempts to convince folks that, if one group does better, it must be at the expense of another group. The Zero-Sum game - and what a GAME it is.
By now, we have removed all codified barriers to equality and fairness. What remains is etherial and will never be fully eliminated unless all humans are stripped of their free will. 🇺🇸
So we're going to end racism by....giving some races preferential treatment / affirmative action. Got it.
Affirmative action is a racist action. The madness must end!
