Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson accused of creating disturbance at store

Juanita Johnson, who serves on the Omaha City Council, has been accused of creating a disturbance at a local clothing store and throwing a large candle at her ex-boyfriend.

Johnson, 60, is accused in a police report of creating a disturbance Saturday afternoon at LeFlore's Fashions, near 24th and Decatur Streets, which is owned by her ex-boyfriend, Kay LeFlore, 69. Upon being escorted from the property, she allegedly tossed a candle at him, according to the police report.

Police took a report from LeFlore at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

LeFlore told officers that Johnson frequently comes to the store in an attempt to rekindle their relationship, which ended two years ago.

Saturday, LeFlore reported, Johnson refused to leave the store. He said that after several minutes of trying to get her to leave, he escorted her from the building.

He said Johnson then threw a large Bath & Body Works candle at him. The candle struck the building, he said.

Johnson, when reached by phone Tuesday, expressed frustration with the allegations.

"These allegations are just that — allegations," Johnson said. "I didn't join the City Council to play political narratives, I joined to make a difference, and I believe I have done so. This narrative is just a distraction."

Johnson was elected to the City Council in May 2021. She ousted three-term incumbent Ben Gray to represent District 2, which includes much of North Omaha.

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.