Omaha city councilwoman raises concerns about public housing apartment tower

Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson raised concerns Friday about conditions at the Evans Tower public housing apartments after residents complained about bedbugs and hot water supply issues.

The hot water issue turned out to be limited. The Omaha Housing Authority had fixed it by Friday, two days after one of the tower's two water heaters failed, said Joanie Poore, CEO of the housing agency.

Poore also said the Housing Authority has identified seven of the 100 apartments at Evans Tower as currently having bedbugs and is working on treating for them. However, residents say the pests remain a problem at Evans and other OHA towers, and Johnson said she will continue to follow up on that issue.

Johnson, whose District 2 in North Omaha includes Evans Tower, said she was satisfied that OHA is taking care of the hot water issue. But she said she wants to make sure that public housing residents' needs are being met, and that they are publicly engaged and that they are heard.

"We just want to make sure that the residents realize that we heard what their complaints are and we're addressing them," Johnson said.

The bedbugs will be a "part two" that she plans to follow up on, she said.

Johnson and Poore made their remarks jointly Friday outside City Council offices.

Evans Tower, 3600 N. 24th St., houses disabled people and people over 55 years old with low incomes. The issues came to light this week after an older man from Evans Tower was taken to the hospital and it was discovered that he had bedbugs. Relatives of the man posted about it on social media.

Poore said someone complained to the Douglas County Health Department. She said an OHA inspector went to the apartment the day they were made aware. She said inspectors examined apartments on the same floor as the man's apartment, as well as the floors immediately above and below.

They found only two more units with bedbugs than the handful they already knew about and have been treating, Poore said.

It is not a widespread infestation, Poore said.

"I know that's the complaint that there's infestation throughout the entire building, (but) that is not my understanding," she said.

On Friday afternoon, a resident of Evans Tower, who declined to give her name for fear of retaliation, said there are bedbugs and other pests in many apartments, including hers.

She and several other residents said their hot water supply was fine on Friday.

Johnson said she received several calls Thursday from residents or their relatives that there was a hot water shortage in the building. She concurred with Poore's explanation that a water heater had failed Wednesday, causing some residents to not have hot water in their apartments during peak demand times.

Poore said the agency worked to find a new water heater and get it installed as quickly as possible.

She said she wasn't trying to minimize the frustrating inconvenience of the hot water issue, but said repairing it in 48 hours "is a quick timeline" for a large commercial water heater.

