Omaha civic leader David Karnes, briefly a U.S. senator, dies at age 71

While Karnes’ name continued to be floated in political circles for years — President George W. Bush personally encouraged him to run for Senate in 2006 — he never again ran for office.

He initially took a political back seat to the more outgoing Liz, who launched a 1991 bid for Omaha City Council. But her campaign ended abruptly that year when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Liz, a longtime member of the Westside school board, waged a public, 12-year battle with the disease, the couple often attending community events together during that time. The cancer finally claimed her life in 2003.

After his wife’s death, Karnes founded Liz’s Legacy, a charity dedicated to funding cancer research in partnership with UNMC He also helped launch Kicks for a Cure, which has also raised money for cancer research.

In 2008, Karnes married Kristine Dorn, a fellow attorney at Kutak Rock. He and his new wife had two daughters.

Karnes was on the founding board of the Omaha Children's Museum and over the years served on numerous other charitable boards, including Methodist Hospital, Omaha Home for Boys and the local chapter of the National Conference of Christians and Jews, now known as Inclusive Communities.