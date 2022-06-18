Omaha clinics to begin rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 6

The Douglas County Health Department is preparing to rollout COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children following approval of two vaccines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday.

The CDC signed off on two vaccines for children as young as 6 months, Pfizer and Moderna. It had already approved COVID-19 vaccines for older children. Health officials, from the federal to the local level, stressed the importance of vaccinations and their safety.

“I hope parents will seriously consider making the choice to vaccinate their young children,” Lindsay Huse, Douglas County health director, said in a statement Saturday. “The vaccine has been extensively tested and was found to be safe and effective.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky called the latest approvals "another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19."

"I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated," she said in a statement Saturday.

Distribution of the pediatric vaccines has already started across the U.S. Most Omaha area pediatric and family practice clinics should have doses available as early as Tuesday, according to the health department.

Additionally, the department has scheduled several clinics for children under 6, the first being Tuesday. Appointments are required, and those wishing to get their young child vaccinated can register at: bit.ly/DCHDvaxclinic.

Here are the upcoming vaccine clinics for children under 6 years old:

Tuesday, June 21, from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the DCHD offices, 1111 S 41st St.

Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at DCHD offices, 1111 S 41st St.

Saturday, June 25 from noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., 2811 N 45th St.

Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Kroc Center, 2825 Y St.

Experts say that either vaccine is safe and effective for the 5-and-younger age group. Since they haven't been tested against each other, there's no way to tell if one is better.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for children 6 months to 4 years old and uses one-tenth of the adult dose. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots taken two weeks apart and a third shot at least two months later.

The Moderna vaccine is available for children 6 months to 5 years old and consists of two shots administered four weeks apart, each containing a quarter of the adult dosage. A third shot is also available for immunocompromised children, and is administered at least a month after the second shot.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

