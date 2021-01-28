Omaha college students take part in Life Chain anti-abortion event

The student organization works to confront policies on campuses to support pregnant and parenting students, to end Planned Parenthood's relationship with schools and communities and to change the minds of peers about abortion.

"The most rewarding part is getting students to have difficult conversations about controversial topics," Durousseau said.

Durousseau said the goal isn't to just ban abortion. It's about changing the culture and working for paid family leave and more funding for pregnancy resource centers, he said.

Durousseau said he hopes people see that the students are a young, diverse group and that they care about the issue of abortion.

"We want to have that conversation, not just with the campus community but also with the wider community," he said. "It's a cultural issue we need to look at as a nation."

Payton Filing and Sonya Uher, both students at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, said they wanted to show their support for women and unborn children even though the official March for Life event was canceled.

"It means a lot to still be able to do something," said Uher, who is 18.

Filing, 19, chatted with some passersby, giving them more information on the cause.