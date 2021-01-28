Omaha college students take part in Life Chain anti-abortion event

Jaylem Durousseau and a handful of other college students stood at 72nd and Dodge Streets over the lunch hour Friday to show their opposition to abortion.
The group participated in a Life Chain event organized by Students for Life of America, an anti-abortion organization.
This was the first year the student organization has hosted the event in Omaha. It stemmed in part from the cancellation of the annual March for Life.
Organizers of March for Life, the anti-abortion movement's preeminent annual event, asked supporters nationwide not to gather in Washington, D.C., this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest. Instead, a small group of invited anti-abortion leaders marched, and the event was livestreamed.
The march has been held annually since 1974, a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
By about 11 a.m., Durousseau, the Midwest regional coordinator for Students for Life of America, and six other students were gathered at the Omaha intersection. Cars honked and some passersby stopped to talk. Other passing drivers expressed differing opinions by holding their thumbs down.
Students for Life of America, based in Virginia, serves more than 1,200 groups on middle school, high school, college and university campuses in all 50 states.
The student organization works to confront policies on campuses to support pregnant and parenting students, to end Planned Parenthood's relationship with schools and communities and to change the minds of peers about abortion.
"The most rewarding part is getting students to have difficult conversations about controversial topics," Durousseau said.
Durousseau said the goal isn't to just ban abortion. It's about changing the culture and working for paid family leave and more funding for pregnancy resource centers, he said.
Durousseau said he hopes people see that the students are a young, diverse group and that they care about the issue of abortion.
"We want to have that conversation, not just with the campus community but also with the wider community," he said. "It's a cultural issue we need to look at as a nation."
Payton Filing and Sonya Uher, both students at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, said they wanted to show their support for women and unborn children even though the official March for Life event was canceled.
"It means a lot to still be able to do something," said Uher, who is 18.
Filing, 19, chatted with some passersby, giving them more information on the cause.
"We're not out here to judge or condemn," Filing said.
Joshua Voogd, 21, and Ryan Sheridan, 19, said they wanted to show Omahans that the city has a pro-life presence. Voogd said he wants people to realize abortion isn't an issue that can be ignored.
"I'm hoping it reminds people that a new generation is anti-abortion. This fight is not lost," Sheridan said. "This generation can be the generation that ends abortion."
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
