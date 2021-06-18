Omaha comes alive as College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials converge

The music fit the moment Friday as people trickled up to buy College World Series tickets at TD Ameritrade Park and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials fans streamed past on their way to the CHI Health Center next door.
Workers in vendor tents outside arranged T-shirts on racks, prepping for crowds to come. A crew hung a banner welcoming people to “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”
The refrain of a Dire Straits song wafted from inside the ballpark and into the humid air: "You do the walk; yeah, you do the walk of life."
It feels like Omaha, Sports City, is coming alive again this week, after more than a year of COVID-19 shutdowns, sickness, stress and strain. The pandemic clearly isn’t over here or anywhere, but our straits aren't as dire as they were last year when the CWS was canceled and the Swim Trials postponed. Vaccination rates are high enough and cases are low enough that major sporting events are being allowed to take place with fans again.
And nowhere are people taking that walk of life today like they are in downtown Omaha, where the Swim Trials and the CWS are overlapping this weekend. It’s the third time those events have converged (it also happened in 2012 and 2016), but the first time it’s happened on the CWS’s opening weekend, when all eight teams and their fans are still in the game.
The festivity was a little muted Friday, without the usual CWS team autograph sessions, opening ceremonies and the NCAA fan fest. The event center is limited to half capacity for the Swim Trials.
But there's a potential for more than 50,000 people total to attend the two events within two blocks of each other Saturday. And CWS organizers expect that, following tradition, lots of other people will make the scene — from Omahans looking to see, be seen and possibly even par-tay, to CWS friends who get together every year, to Cajun tailgaters who follow the road to Omaha and feed friends new and old. While they're different crowds, there will be crossover.
"It's very exciting," Lori Renshaw said as she and her husband, Jack, hustled toward the arena Friday morning. "Everybody's anxious to get out right now. ... Everybody's ready to get out and do the fun stuff again."
The Omaha couple were celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary. They're longtime swim fans. They have two daughters, Ashley and Natalie, who swam for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. They're into this swimming thing.
They're also into this Omaha thing called the College World Series. They often go down to the stadium, tailgate and walk around, and maybe go into a game. They plan to do that this year, too.
"It's fun to experience all of it," Jack Renshaw said. "This is good for Omaha."
You couldn't swing a pool noodle downtown without hitting a harmonic convergence Friday.
As the Omaha sun started to approach its CWS setting of "dadgum hot," three athletic-looking men in North Carolina State swimming swag strode through Parking Lot B toward the arena.
They all swam for NC State in the 1990s: Grant Johnston, Dan Judge and David Fox. Johnston played catcher in high school baseball before he decided to focus on competitive swimming. Fox, one of his buddies mentioned eventually, swam in the Olympics. They didn't mention that he won a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
Fox came to Omaha from Dallas for the Swim Trials. Johnston came from Atlanta, and Judge from New Jersey. The three are having a good time watching all the NC State swimmers competing this year.
They're happy for the ballplayers, too.
"It's great to see these kids, who have worked so hard, get to do their thing in front of a crowd and not in isolation," Fox said.
Those kids in spikes include, of course, the NC State baseball team.
Fans of Omaha as well, the three amigos have attended Swim Trials in the city before and had a good time at the event and around town. Johnston has been to the CWS before, and he's staying this year to at least catch NC State's first game. The Wolfpack play Stanford in Saturday afternoon's series opener.
"We've got a bunch of swimmers, alumni and parents that are going to go watch that game," Johnston said.
Meanwhile, Steve Mason of Gordonsville, Tennessee, waited in line to buy tickets to see his beloved Volunteers play. He didn't even know that the Swim Trials were happening. His focus is on baseball. He had never hit the road to Omaha for a CWS before, and he was bound and determined to follow Tennessee here if they qualified this year.
"They may never come back in my lifetime," said Mason, who's 62.
Across the street, Derek Collins Jr. of Atlanta was part of crew of workers unpacking and displaying apparel at a JEB Enterprises tent. He's expecting a busy couple of weeks of folding T-shirts and talking with customers, maybe more so than the previous three national events — the Super Bowl, the NCAA Final Four and the NFL Draft — that he has worked this year.
"It's hot, and it's going to be a lot of work," said Collins, who's 20 and not complaining. "This is near post-corona, so there are going to be a lot of people coming outside."
The confluence of swimming and baseball has Kathryn Morrissey, executive director of CWS Inc., thinking about Kris Kringle on the eve of what she hopes will be "a fun and safe College World Series."
She thinks that it will be good for the psyche of Omaha and baseball fans to do the friends-and-family thing that's the lifeblood of the CWS and this city's relationship. And maybe it will help uplift the nation, too, to get back some high-level, positive emotion.
"It's funny because I keep thinking that it's almost like Santa Claus didn't come to Omaha in our quiet year last year," Morrissey said. "And now, we've been left two presents. We've got the Swim Trials that we've already unwrapped and we're getting ready to unwrap the College World Series. And we're happier than ever that we've got these two events here."
