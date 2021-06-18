Omaha comes alive as College World Series and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials converge

They all swam for NC State in the 1990s: Grant Johnston, Dan Judge and David Fox. Johnston played catcher in high school baseball before he decided to focus on competitive swimming. Fox, one of his buddies mentioned eventually, swam in the Olympics. They didn't mention that he won a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Fox came to Omaha from Dallas for the Swim Trials. Johnston came from Atlanta, and Judge from New Jersey. The three are having a good time watching all the NC State swimmers competing this year.

They're happy for the ballplayers, too.

"It's great to see these kids, who have worked so hard, get to do their thing in front of a crowd and not in isolation," Fox said.

Those kids in spikes include, of course, the NC State baseball team.

Fans of Omaha as well, the three amigos have attended Swim Trials in the city before and had a good time at the event and around town. Johnston has been to the CWS before, and he's staying this year to at least catch NC State's first game. The Wolfpack play Stanford in Saturday afternoon's series opener.

"We've got a bunch of swimmers, alumni and parents that are going to go watch that game," Johnston said.